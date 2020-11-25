Apple Watch Series 6 Blood Oxygen App
Khamosh Pathak

The Apple Watch Series 6 and newer come with blood oxygen monitoring. It even records blood oxygen levels in the background. Do you not use the feature and want to save battery life? Here’s how to disable blood oxygen monitoring on your Apple Watch.

How to Disable Blood Oxygen Monitoring on Apple Watch

You can disable the blood oxygen monitoring from the “Settings” app on your Apple Watch. Ensure that you’re viewing your Apple Watch’s watch face and press the Digital Crown. From the app gallery, open the “Settings” app.

Open Settings App on Apple Watch

Here, scroll down, and choose the “Blood Oxygen” app. Tap the toggle next to the “Blood Oxygen Measurements” option to disable the feature.

Disable Blood Oxygen Measurements

Now, the Blood Oxygen app, along with background readings, will be disabled.

How to Delete the Blood Oxygen App from Apple Watch

Once you have disabled the blood oxygen monitoring feature, you might want to delete the app itself (don’t worry, you can reinstall it using the App Store on the Apple Watch).

RELATED: How to Install Apps Directly On Your Apple Watch

Press the Apple Watch’s Digital Crown to open the app gallery. Here, tap and hold the “Blood Oxygen” app.

Blood Oxygen App on Apple Watch

Now, tap the little “X” button on top of the Blood Oxygen app and then choose the “Delete App” option.

Delete Blood Oxygen App on Apple Watch

If you’re using the list view, swipe left on the Blood Oxygen app, tap the “Delete” button, and then choose the “Delete App” option.

Delete Blood Oxygen App from List View on Apple Watch

The Blood Oxygen app will now disappear from the apps screen.

How to Disable Blood Oxygen Monitoring on iPhone

You can also disable the blood oxygen monitoring feature using the Watch app on your iPhone.

From the “My Watch” tab in the “Watch” app, choose the “Blood Oxygen” option.

Tap Blood Oxygen from Watch App

Then, tap the toggle next to “Blood Oxygen Measurements” to disable the feature.

Tap Blood Oxygen Measurements

New to the Apple Watch? Here are the 20 Apple Watch tips and tricks you should know about.

RELATED: 20 Apple Watch Tips & Tricks You Have to Know

READ NEXT
Khamosh Pathak Khamosh Pathak
Khamosh Pathak is a freelance technology writer who specializes in tutorials. His work has also been published on iPhoneHacks, Zapier's blog, MakeUseOf, and Guiding Tech. Khamosh has seven years of experience writing how-tos, features and technology guides on the internet.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.