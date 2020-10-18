How to View All Your Instagram Stories on a Map

Since Instagram Stories disappear after 24 hours, it can be hard to track down past clips. Thankfully, Instagram now allows you to view your stories on a map, so you can browse them based on where you shot them.

To do this, update the Instagram app in the App Store (iPhone) or Google Play Store (Android).

Next, open the Instagram app and navigate to the profile tab by tapping your profile picture at the bottom right.

Tap the hamburger menu at the top right, and then tap “Archive.”

Here, you’ll find all the stories you’ve created. The first section simply lists them in chronological order.

The middle tab features a calendar view that allows you to find stories based on when you posted them. When you tap a date, Instagram loads all the stories you posted on that day.

The last section shows a world map with pins in the locations associated with your stories. You can pinch inward to see more of them at once, or pinch out to scan pictures and videos in a narrower area.

When you zoom in, Instagram automatically categorizes the stacks of photos and videos to their exact coordinates.

Note that Instagram doesn’t use the image file’s data. Rather, it relies on the location tag you can add to your stories. Stories that don’t have this tag won’t be visible on the map.

If you want to permanently pin a collection of photos and videos from a location, tap them on the map, and then tap “Highlight” at the bottom.

Type the location, and then tap “Add.” These photos and videos will then be available right under your profile’s description.

Instagram used to offer a similar map view for your permanent photos and videos, but it was removed several years ago.