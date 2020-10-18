X
Popular Searches
X
The Best Tech Newsletter Anywhere

Join 250,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

How to View All Your Instagram Stories on a Map

Shubham Agarwal @phonesoldier
The Instagram logo on a smartphone.
Syafiq Adnan/Shutterstock

Since Instagram Stories disappear after 24 hours, it can be hard to track down past clips. Thankfully, Instagram now allows you to view your stories on a map, so you can browse them based on where you shot them.

To do this, update the Instagram app in the App Store (iPhone) or Google Play Store (Android).

Next, open the Instagram app and navigate to the profile tab by tapping your profile picture at the bottom right.

Tap your profile picture.

Tap the hamburger menu at the top right, and then tap “Archive.”

Tap "Archive."

Here, you’ll find all the stories you’ve created. The first section simply lists them in chronological order.

A "Stories Archive" in Instagram.

The middle tab features a calendar view that allows you to find stories based on when you posted them. When you tap a date, Instagram loads all the stories you posted on that day.

The Stories calendar view in Instagram.

The last section shows a world map with pins in the locations associated with your stories. You can pinch inward to see more of them at once, or pinch out to scan pictures and videos in a narrower area.

An Instagram story on the U.K. in the world map view.

When you zoom in, Instagram automatically categorizes the stacks of photos and videos to their exact coordinates.

Two Instagram stories in different locations of Spain in the map view.

Note that Instagram doesn’t use the image file’s data. Rather, it relies on the location tag you can add to your stories. Stories that don’t have this tag won’t be visible on the map.

If you want to permanently pin a collection of photos and videos from a location, tap them on the map, and then tap “Highlight” at the bottom.

Tap "Highlight."

Type the location, and then tap “Add.” These photos and videos will then be available right under your profile’s description.

A "New Highlight" being added for Madrid.

Instagram used to offer a similar map view for your permanent photos and videos, but it was removed several years ago.

READ NEXT
Shubham Agarwal Shubham Agarwal
Shubham is a freelance technology journalist from Ahmedabad, India. He has been covering technology for over four years for publications such as Digital Trends, HuffPost, Lifehacker, and more. When he's not writing about whatever's trending in the world of technology, you will find him either exploring a new city with his camera, binge-reading non-fiction books, and novels or playing the latest game on his PlayStation.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.
How-To Geek is where you turn when you want experts to explain technology. Since we launched in 2006, our articles have been read more than 1 billion times. Want to know more?