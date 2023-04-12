

You’ve probably seen the adverts for Grammarly, a writing and grammar assistant tool, all over YouTube, and you might already use the free version. We decided to cough up for Grammarly Premium to see if the added expense is really worth it.

Here's What We Like Get detailed feedback and suggestions that improve your writing

Works everywhere you write including in a web browser, in apps like Word and Pages, when writing email, and on mobile

Tailor Grammarly's suggestions to your liking and create a custom dictionary

Ideal if you find writing a chore and are looking for an assistant to help you And What We Don't Suggestions can be a little overwhelming and greatly increase editing time

Grammarly will occasionally make odd and incorrect suggestions

Could use a little more granularity when it comes to certain suggestions

The free tier might be all you need

What Is Grammarly?

Grammarly is a spelling and grammar checker that bills itself as a complete writing tool. You can use it on the web, in Grammarly’s online writing environment by downloading an app for Windows and macOS, iPhone and iPad, or Android, or via a browser extension that allows you to get suggestions anywhere on the web you happen to write.

The tool is aimed at various types of writing, including informal email, creative writing, sales pitches, school or college essays, and even message board posts. Grammarly attempts to differentiate itself from standard spellchecking tools with its ability to adjust your writing based on your goals.

In addition to giving your writing a score for different categories like correctness, clarity, and engagement, Grammarly will ask for information about your body of writing. This includes the context (like whether you’re writing an academic paper or something more creative), your intent (like whether you want to inform, describe, convince, or tell a story), who your audience is, and how formal you want your writing to be.

From here, you will get additional suggestions on top of the usual spelling and grammatical errors that can guide your writing in a particular direction. None of this happens without your consent, and Grammarly will alert you when it has found something it deems worthy of change.

Grammarly’s “big thing” is tone. The company hammers home the point that the tone of your message can affect how it’s received. This is where the company is hedging its bets on you opening your wallet, since many of the basic features are free, but the more advanced suggestions are locked behind a paywall.

You Can Use Grammarly for Free

As an international freelance writer, I’ve been using Grammarly’s free option for over a year to catch typos, misplaced punctuation, and silly mistakes like repeated words and non-U.S. spelling. Grammarly’s advertising on YouTube finally piqued my interest in the premium plan, which is where the idea for this review came from.

Grammarly’s free tier offers spelling and grammar checks under the guise of “Correctness” and checks your writing for unnecessary complications under the “Clarity” label. Once you’ve finished running Grammarly’s basic check, you’ll be notified that there are “additional writing issues” that include the choice of words, use of punctuation, wordiness, tone, and more.

As a free user, you’re left to wonder what could have been. You’ll see your scores within the assistant, including overall scores out of 100 and ratings for clarity, engagement, delivery, and overall correctness. You won’t see nuanced suggestions about reaching your writing goals until you upgrade.

As a free tool, Grammarly works predictably well at catching mistakes. This includes misplaced punctuation, typos, and homophones. Grammarly adds a capable grammar and spellchecker wherever you type, whether you’re authoring a lengthy forum post or an email to your boss.

Beyond this, the free plan offers limited enhancements to your writing. Cutting down on verbosity seems to be Grammarly’s main benefit for free users outside of simple spelling and punctuation checking. Phrases like “are able to” are frequently corrected to “can,” and whole sentences can be rephrased to remove half of the (admittedly unnecessary) words.

Grammarly Premium Offers a Bit More

Grammarly Premium provides much more feedback about your writing. You’ll get access to a whole suite of additional suggestions, mostly relating to your tone, improving engagement, and delivery. You’ll get a lot of sentence rewrite suggestions, alternative word suggestions, tone tweaks to make your writing sound more positive or confident, and offers to shuffle your sentences around in a way that Grammarly thinks sound better.

This makes using Grammarly Premium a bit of a double-edged sword. On one hand, you’re potentially improving the readability of your writing and achieving your desired outcome in terms of tone. On the other, you’re seeing far more interruptions and spending more time editing your writing than you would with the basic free tier.

You can upgrade to Grammarly Premium for $30 per month, which drops to $12 per month if you sign up for an entire year (a total cost of $144 upfront). It’s hard to recommend the tool for the full $30 monthly, but it’s much easier to stomach at $12. To see the value in such an investment, you’ll need to do a lot of writing or be someone who uses Grammarly’s suggestions really improve whatever documents they work on.

For me, enabling Premium made editing a far more in-depth process. I spent more time editing my work since I had more suggestions to scroll through. Though I appreciate Grammarly catching my mistakes and inefficient verbiage, I found the full gamut of suggestions to be a little overwhelming. Editing an article down took longer, and many of the suggestions were things that I ended up discarding.

For example, word variety is something you’ll see a lot more of when you upgrade to Grammarly Premium. While writing an article about Discord “tokens,” the app consistently tried to get me to change “token” to a different word, like “receipt,” which made no sense in the context of the article. You can’t necessarily tell the variety suggestion to ignore a specific word; it’s all or nothing. You can turn variety off or leave it on and field the same bad suggestions throughout the whole body of writing.

That’s not to say there aren’t many benefits to Grammarly Premium, like passive voice warnings. The tool won’t always rewrite your sentence in the active voice, but it does highlight instances of passive voice so that you can improve the overall result. It’s also possible that Grammarly will “train” you to ditch some of your bad habits by constantly drawing attention to them.

As someone who writes articles like this one for a living, I didn’t find too much value in Grammarly’s ability to make tone suggestions. I had mixed feelings about a piece of software potentially removing voice from my articles, which made me wonder if Grammarly Premium may be better suited to formal and academic settings.

It’s worth adding that Grammarly is fairly customizable, both in terms of a personal dictionary and different writing styles. You can enable or disable features like consistent capitalization, standardized citation styles, and specific tone suggestions. I was particularly impressed with Grammarly’s inclusion of inclusive language checkers that check for gender biasing, potentially ableist language, and other language that could alienate your audience.

Grammarly Has Drawbacks Too

Sometimes, Grammarly makes poor suggestions. The tool could be better with technical jargon, so if you’re writing for a tech blog and using terms that the tool isn’t familiar with, you may see some humorous or just plain wrong correction suggestions. Like any such tool, you’ll need to scrutinize any suggestions, but you can at least add words to a personal dictionary to stop repeated attempts at corrections.

The tool has a fairly rigid outlook on how sentences should be constructed. The rules around how Grammarly wants certain words and punctuation to be used don’t always gel, which can leave you second-guessing. Thankfully, you don’t have to accept every one of Grammarly’s suggestions, but sometimes it can feel like you’re fighting the tool rather than making good use of it.

Grammarly also seems to dislike some words and phrasing. For example, “really” is a word that Grammarly (and many writers) hates, which is fine, but there are instances where its use is appropriate (like when stressing a point in an informal context). Grammarly also seems to dislike the word “own,” correcting statements like “create your own Discord bot” to “create your Discord bot” instead, which doesn’t read correctly.

How you use Grammarly can make a big difference too. You can install plugins and browser extensions so that Grammarly is always active, working as you type to improve your writing as you go. I find it distracting to have an app constantly try and correct me. It interferes with the flow of my writing, so my primary use for Grammarly is as a failsafe after I’ve written and proofread my work. I typically do this by pasting text into the fairly decent Grammarly editor.

With Premium enabled, you’ll spend a lot more time in this environment fielding suggestions that, at least for the context in which I write, often feel like they don’t make a huge difference to the end result.

Editor’s Note: We use Grammarly Business (Premium but with a couple more security features) at How-To Geek and frequently get ridiculous suggestions like the one below. It’s common for us to tell writers and editors that haven’t used the tool before to never accept Grammarly’s recommendations automatically.

Should You Pay for Grammarly Premium?

We’ve established that Grammarly Premium isn’t necessarily a one-size-fits-all writing enhancement tool. Some key factors will influence whether or not you find Grammarly Premium to be worth it. What you’re writing and who you’re writing for is a big one, but so too is whether you enjoy writing.

If writing is something you feel you have to do rather than something you enjoy or consider your craft, Grammarly Premium may suit you better. This follows with Grammarly’s “writing’s not that easy” advertising tagline. You’re also more likely to see value in signing up for the long haul and paying a more palatable $12 per month if you’re going to be using it every day.

It’s hard to criticize the app for doing exactly what I paid for and showing me lots of corrections, but I’m not sure that I personally get a lot of value out of them. One could argue that if you’re prepared to pay for the service, you’re already taking on the “burden” of having to sift through all the suggestions.

This is the part where we normally tell you to sign up for the free trial if you’re on the fence, to see if the Premium is a good buy. Unfortunately, Grammarly’s free option is the trial. It’s understandable why the company has gone this route, but it’s a shame you can’t experience the full breadth of features before putting your money down.

I’m not sure I can recommend paying $30 for a month to find out if Grammarly is for you, but if you get on well with the free version and crave more feedback, you’re probably a good candidate for Grammarly Premium. At the $12 per month discounted rate, it’s hard to fault.

Note: This review doesn’t cover Grammarly’s upcoming GrammarlyGO generative writing tool, which uses AI to generate writing and make suggestions for you.