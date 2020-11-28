A Microsoft Word logo

There are a number of ways to insert contact information into a Word document. Perhaps the easiest is just adding an Address Book button to the Quick Access Toolbar so that you can add contacts on-the-fly and at the touch of a button in any Microsoft Office application.

Adding an Address Book Button to the Quick Access Toolbar

To add the button, click the arrow icon in the Quick Access Toolbar. This icon opens a drop-down menu that allows you to customize the Quick Access Toolbar.

Choose “More Commands” from the list of available options.

Click “Quick Access Toolbar” from the sidebar on the left and then choose “Commands Not in the Ribbon” from the “Choose Commands From” drop-down menu.

Choose “Address Book” and then click the “Add” button to add it to the Quick Access Toolbar.

Click “OK” to add the Address Book button.

Inserting Contacts from Your Address Book in a Word Document

To insert a contact, position the cursor where you’d like to add the contact information. Then, from the Quick Access Toolbar, click the “Address Book” icon you added.

Contact names should appear. In our test case, we only have a single contact, “Test Contact.” Click the contact you’d like to add, then click the “OK” button.

Once done, any information that you have for the contact should appear in the document. This, however, is almost entirely up to how thorough you are in creating the contact. For some, it will be a name and an email address. Others will get an address, phone number, and the like. It all depends on what you add when you create a new contact (or edit it later).

 

