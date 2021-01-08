The Mac "System Preferences" icon.

Renewing your IP address often fixes minor glitches and connectivity issues. Your Mac will ask your DHCP server—often your Wi-Fi router—for a new IP address and connect using either the same one or a new one, depending on the details your router provides.

To find these settings, click the “Apple” icon in the upper-right corner of the menu bar, and select “System Preferences.”

Click “Network” in the System Preferences window.

Choose the appropriate network and click the “Advanced” button. This works with both wired (Ethernet) and wireless (Wi-Fi) connections.

The next screen should default to the Wi-Fi tab. Choose “TCP/IP” instead, just to the right of it.

Click the “Renew DHCP License” button and then click “OK” once the renewal is complete. Clicking this button instructs your Mac to obtain new routing information from the DHCP server.

Resetting this could improve your Mac’s connectivity, especially if you’ve recently changed router settings.

