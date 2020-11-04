X
X
How to Restart a Google TV Streaming Device

Joe Fedewa @tallshmo

google tv restart

It’s not unusual for devices to stop working as they should. In many of these situations, a simple restart will solve the problem. If you have a Google TV streaming device, you can restart it. Here’s how.

The process for restarting a Google TV device, such as the Chromecast with Google TV, is similar to Android TV devices. This isn’t guaranteed to solve all your problems, but it’s a good first step. In just a few simple steps, you’ll have the device restarted.

First, use the D-pad on your remote to select your profile icon in the top-right corner of the home screen.

select profile icon

Now select “Settings” from the pop-up menu.

select settings

You’re now in the full Settings menu. Navigate down to the “System” option.

select system

Next, scroll all the way down to the bottom of the System settings and select “Restart.”

select restart

Lastly, you’ll be asked to confirm you want to restart the device now. Select the “Restart” button to go ahead with it.

confirm restart

That’s all there is to it! You’ll see text that says “Restarting” and the device will momentarily turn off before you see the boot-up screen again. Hopefully, a restart will solve any issues you were having.

