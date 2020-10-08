X
Popular Searches
X
The Best Tech Newsletter Anywhere

Join 250,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

How to Disable Steam’s Chat Filter (or Customize It)

Chris Hoffman @chrisbhoffman
The Steam Store on a laptop and desktop PC
Casimiro PT/Shutterstock

Steam filters profanity and slurs by default in both Steam chat and games that support the filter. If you want to disable Steam’s chat filter, you can. You can even add your own personal list of words you want to filter.

This setting is available on your Steam account preferences page. To access it, click your Steam account name at the top-right corner of the Steam window and select “Store Preferences.”

Click "Store preferences" in the Steam profile menu

Scroll down to the “Community Content Preferences” section. The options under “Chat Filtering” control Steam’s chat filter.

If you want to disable Steam’s chat filter, select “Do not filter strong profanity or slurs” under “Language Preferences.” You can also select “Allow strong profanity, but filter slurs.”

The default option is “Filter strong profanity and slurs with “♥♥♥” or “***”.

Select a language preference option

By default, the “Do not filter text from my Steam Friends” option is enabled. Steam won’t filter offensive words your friends send in messages. You can uncheck this box if you’d rather Steam applied this filtering to your friends’ messages, too.

Under “Additional Custom Filtered Words,” you can fully customize the filter. To make Steam filter another word, type it into the “Always filter these words” box and click “Add.” To ensure Steam never filters a specific word, type it into the “Never filter these words” box and click “add.”

You can also download the lists as text files by clicking the “Download” button—or upload a list of words from a text file by clicking the “Upload” button.

Steam's Chat Filtering options

When you’re done, you can just leave the Preferences page. You don’t have to click a “Save” button—Steam will instantly apply your changes.

READ NEXT
Chris Hoffman Chris Hoffman
Chris Hoffman is Editor in Chief of How-To Geek. He's written about technology for nearly a decade and was a PCWorld columnist for two years. Chris has written for The New York Times, been interviewed as a technology expert on TV stations like Miami's NBC 6, and had his work covered by news outlets like the BBC. Since 2011, Chris has written over 2,000 articles that have been read more than 500 million times---and that's just here at How-To Geek.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.
How-To Geek is where you turn when you want experts to explain technology. Since we launched in 2006, our articles have been read more than 1 billion times. Want to know more?