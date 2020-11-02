X
X
How to Hide Most Used Apps in the Start Menu on Windows 10

Benj Edwards @benjedwards

While using Windows 10, you might see a list of “Most Used” apps in your Start menu. Whether you’d like to simplify to Start menu or conceal the list due to privacy concerns, hiding the most used apps list is easy. Here’s how to do it.

When enabled, the “Most Used” section of the Start menu keeps track of which apps you use the most, and it displays them in a Start menu list.

The "Most used" apps list in the Windows 10 Start menu

If you’d like to remove the Most Used app list from the Start menu, we’ll need to visit Windows Settings. First, launch “Settings” by opening the “Start” and clicking the “Gear” icon (or by pressing Windows+I).

In the Windows 10 Start Menu, click the "gear" icon to open Settings.

In Settings, select “Personalization.”

In Windows 10 Settings, click "Personalization."

In Personalization, click “Start.”

In Windows 10 Settings, click "Start" in the sidebar.

In Start settings, flip the switch labeled “Show Most Used Apps” until it is turned “Off.”

(If the switch is grayed out, then you already have the feature disabled in your privacy settings. See below for more information on that.)

In Windows 10 Settings, click the "Show most used apps" switch to turn it off

The next time you open the Start menu, the “Most Used” section of the app list will be hidden.

If you’d like to completely disable the Windows feature that keeps track of which apps you use the most, open “Settings” and navigate to Privacy > General. Flip the switch beside “Let Windows track app launches to improve Start and search results” to “Off.”

In Windows Settings, click the switch beside "Let Windows track app launches to improve Start and search results" to turn it "Off."

After you’re done with that, you can simplify your Start menu even further by revisiting the “Start” section in “Settings” and turning off other switches for items like “Show recently added apps” and “Show suggestions occasionally in Start.” What you disable depends on your personal preferences. Have fun customizing your Start menu!

Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is a Staff Writer for How-To Geek. For over 14 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
