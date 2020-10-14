X
X
How to Hide the App List in Windows 10's Start Menu

Benj Edwards

Windows 10 Logo Hero - Version 3

When you open the Start menu in Windows 10, you normally see an alphabetical list of apps installed on your system. If you’d like to have a smaller sleeker Start Menu, it’s possible to hide the app list on the left. Here’s how.

Here’s an example of what a typical Start menu app list usually looks like (although yours will vary based on how you’ve configured your PC). We’ve highlighted the app list in red.

An example of a Windows 10 Start menu with the app list.

If you’d like to disable that app list, we need to make a small change in Windows Settings.

Open “Settings” by clicking the “Start” menu and selecting the “Gear” icon or by pressing Windows+I.

In the Windows 10 Start Menu, click the "gear" icon to open Settings.

On the main Settings menu, click “Personalization.”

In Windows 10 Settings, click "Personalization."

In Personalization, click “Start” in the sidebar.

In Windows 10 Settings, click "Start" in the sidebar.

In Start menu settings, locate the switch labeled “Show App List In Start Menu.” Click the switch to turn it “Off.”

In Windows 10 Settings, click the "Show app list in Start menu" switch to turn it off.

The next time you open the Start menu, you’ll see a much smaller menu without the app list. But it’s not gone forever! If you want to see the app list again, click the “All Apps” button in the sidebar.

In the Windows 10 Start menu, click the App List button.

After that, the app list will pop open and you’ll see a full alphabetical list of your installed apps, but the Start menu will stay sleek and small.

To switch back to the previous view at any time, click the “Pinned Tiles” button located just above the “All Apps” button in the Start menu.

In the Windows 10 Start menu, click the Pinned tiles button

If you’d like to make your Start menu even smaller, you can quickly resize it by clicking the corners and dragging with your mouse or touchpad. Have fun customizing your machine!

RELATED: How to Resize Your Start Menu in Windows 10

Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is a Staff Writer for How-To Geek. For over 14 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
