Apple offers two different generations of Apple Pencil, which are compatible with different iPads. As both are battery powered, they are inevitably going to run out of juice. Here’s how to charge and check the battery percentage of your Apple Pencil.

How to Charge First-Generation Apple Pencil

Charging the first-generation Apple Pencil is not the most elegant affair. The first-generation Apple Pencil is compatible with all iPads that ship with a physical Home button and a Lightning port.

If you need help identifying which Apple Pencil you own, know that the first-generation accessory is completely circular.

It’s paired and charged in the same fashion. Take your Apple Pencil and remove the cap from the top of the stylus. You’ll now see a Lighting connector at the end of the Apple Pencil.

Insert this connector into the Lightning port at the bottom of your iPad. You’ll hear a ding and the Apple Pencil will start charging.

Keep the Apple Pencil plugged in; a full charge happens in around 15 to 30 minutes. We will guide you through how to see the battery percentage of an Apple Pencil at the end of the article.

If you don’t like charging your Apple Pencil using your iPad (and it is quite an awkward affair), you can use the Lightning adapter that came in the box with your Apple Pencil.

Connect your Apple Pencil to the adapter, then connect the adapter to a Lightning cable to charge your stylus.

How to Charge Second-Generation Apple Pencil

Apple improved the charging experience with the second-generation Pencil by leaps and bounds. The second-gen Apple Pencil is supported by newer iPad Pros and iPad Air. These iPads have flat edges and don’t have physical Home buttons.

The second-generation Apple Pencil magnetically snaps to the side of the iPad, as it has a single flat edge (along with a programmable button). And that’s all you have to do to pair and charge your Apple Pencil.

Put your Apple Pencil on top of your iPad (when in landscape), and you’ll see a banner telling you that the accessory is charging. You’ll see the battery percentage as well.

As this is the way to store and carry around your Pencil with your iPad, your Apple Pencil will almost never be without charge.

If this does happen, attaching it to the iPad will give you the required charge in just a couple of minutes. You’ll also get a notification when your Apple Pencil is running low on battery.

How to See Your Apple Pencil Battery Percentage

When you use a Pencil with your iPad, Apple automatically adds a Batteries widget to the Today View screen. You can swipe left to right on your iPad’s Home screen to bring up “Today View.” Here, swipe up to find the “Batteries” widget.

You’ll see the battery levels of a connected Apple Pencil right here.

If you can’t find the Batteries widget, you can add the widget in just a couple of seconds. Tap and hold an empty part of your Home screen to enter Jiggle Mode.

Here, tap the “+” button in the top-left corner of the screen.

From the widgets pop-up menu, choose the “Batteries” option.

You’ll see the widget in three sizes. Use the Small or Large size if you want to see the battery percentage and then tap the “Add Widget” button.

The widget will be added to the end of the Today View. You can move it wherever you want on that screen. Swipe up from the Home bar to save the widget layout.

You can now see the battery percentage of your Apple Pencil at any time, no matter if it’s charging or not.

One of the best things you can do with the Apple Pencil is to use it to take handwritten notes in the Notes app. Say goodbye to pen and paper, once and for all!

