How to Change the Instagram App Icon on iPhone

Khamosh Pathak @pixeldetective
change-instagram-icon
Justin Duino

Instagram is celebrating its 10th birthday by letting you can change the app icon throughout the month of October 2020. There are a dozen options to choose from, including the classic Polaroid icon. Here’s how to change the Instagram app icon on your iPhone.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, it doesn’t appear as though the Easter Egg is available on Android.

First, go to the App Store and check for app updates. Then, open the Instagram app on your iPhone and tap the Profile icon in the bottom-right corner.

Tap the Profile icon in Instagram App

Here, tap the hamburger Menu icon found in the top-right corner.

Tap the Menu button from Your Profile

From the pop-up window, choose the “Settings” option.

Tap Settings in Instagram

In the Settings page, swipe down from the top of the screen. Continue swiping down until you get to the end of the screen. You’ll see a line of emojis to guide your way as you get to the top. You’ll see confetti once you reach the end of the emoji.

Pull down in Settings Till You See Emojis and Confetti

You’re now in the hidden app icon screen. Here are all the available Instagram app icon options.

Instagram App Icon Options

Select the app icon you want to switch to. You can choose the classic Polaroid camera, Instagram’s original logo, or any of the other custom icons.

Choose a New Instagram Icon

The icon will be changed, and you’ll see a pop-up message confirming the change. Tap the “OK” button to dismiss this pop-up.

Tap OK

Now, when you go back to your iPhone’s home screen, you’ll see the updated app icon.

Newly Updated Instagram App Icon

You can go back and change the app icon at any time while the feature is still available in the Instagram app.

Check out Sam Sheffer’s video to learn more about Instagram’s hidden icon Easter Egg.

If you’re running iOS 14 or higher, you can actually change the Instagram app icon to anything you want. Here’s how to create custom app icons for your iPhone home screen.

RELATED: How to Use Custom App Icons on Your iPhone and iPad

