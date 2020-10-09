How to Control the Chromecast with Google TV with Your Phone

Chromecast dongles don’t require remotes, but that changed with the Chromecast with Google TV. This device features an interface that you navigate with the included remote. However, if you lost the remote, it can be controlled with a smartphone app.

If you don’t have the remote or would rather use your phone, there are a couple of options. First of all, as the name implies, the Chromecast with Google TV is a Chromecast device. You can “cast” videos and music to it from your phone or tablet.

The Chromecast with Google TV is also an Android TV device at its core, which means it can be controlled by a “remote” app on your phone or tablet. These will allow you to navigate around the TV’s apps and menus.

Google itself has an official Android TV remote app for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. This is a pretty good basic remote, but there’s a third-party app that’s even better. We’ll show you how to use both.

Control the Chromecast with Google TV with Google’s Remote App

First, download the Android TV remote app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone or tablet. When you first open the app, it will ask you to accept the terms of service. Tap “Accept & Continue” if you agree.

Next, you’ll need to grant the app permission to your location to connect to the Chromecast with Google TV. Tap “Continue” and then allow the requested permission.

You will now see a list of available devices to control. Tap your Chromecast with Google TV.

A code will pop up on your television. Type that code into the app and then select “Pair.”

The remote app will now be connected. You can tap around the D-pad and use the Back and Home keys just like a real remote. There is a keyboard icon in the top-right corner to enter text on the TV as well.

The physical volume buttons on your phone or tablet act as the remote volume buttons when the app is open.

Unfortunately, the touchpad in the menu will not work with the Chromecast with Google TV.

Control the Chromecast with Google TV with Remote Android TV

“Remote Android TV” by Innovation lab takes things to the next level. It includes a power on/off button and volume controls right on the screen. This app is only available for Android devices, though.

Download Remote Android TV from the Google Play Store. On the first launch, you’ll be asked to allow the app to record audio. Tap “Allow” to proceed.

Next, select your Chromecast with Google TV from the device list.

A code will pop up on your television. Type that code into the app and tap “Pair.”

That’s it. You can use the D-pad, Back and Home buttons, control the volume, turn the device on/off, and enter text with your keyboard. Some buttons, such as the “P+” and “P-” buttons don’t apply to the Chromecast with Google TV.

The “Touchpad” and “Applications” tabs from the menu are not supported by the Chromecast with Google TV.

The physical remote is usually going to be easier to use, but these apps can come in handy if you lose the remote, don’t want to get up to find it, or just prefer using your phone.