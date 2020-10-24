X
How to Export Your Google Fit Data

Shubham Agarwal
Google Fit houses a range of your vital health data that you have recorded over the course of months or even years using your phone, which is why it’s key to frequently back it up. With Google’s data export tool, Takeout, you can extract a copy of your Google Fit in minutes. Here’s how to use it.

Head over to the Google Takeout website and sign in with your Google account. Click the “Deselect All” shortcut if you’re only interested in Fit and don’t want the archive to include copies of your data from the rest of the Google services.

Visit Google Takeout

Look for “Fit” in the list and check the box next to it.

Back up Google Fit data with Takeout

Click the “All Fit Data Included” button to choose whether you want to back up your activities data, the daily summaries of your sessions, or both. The “Multiple Formats” option will tell you in which format Google will archive your Fit data.

Google Fit data export options

Now, scroll down to the bottom of the page and hit the “Next Step” button.

Click the "Next Step" button on Google Takeout

Here, you can customize the backup process in a variety of ways. You can pick how you want Google to deliver the archive file to you, set up automatic exports every two months, the file type, and size.

Customize Google Fit health data export

Once you’re done adjusting these settings, select “Create Export.”

Extract a copy of your Google Keep data

Google will start extracting a copy of your Fit data. You don’t have to stick around as Google will let you know via email when it’s done. Depending on how much data you have accumulated on Fit, this can take days or even weeks.

You can also cancel the backup request with the “Cancel Export” option.

Cancel Google Fit data export

When Google is finished creating a copy of your data, you will get an email with the subject, “Your Google data is ready to download.”

Inside that email, click the “Download Your Files” button to access your archive file. Sign in again with your Google credentials for confirmation.

Download Google Fit data archive

It will redirect you to your “Manage Your Exports” page, and the file should automatically begin downloading. In case it doesn’t, you can manually grab the file by clicking the “Download” button next to the Fit export entry in the list.

Export Google Fit health data

The downloaded ZIP folder will have an “archive_browser.html” document that will let you easily go through all the health data. You won’t be able to read directly any information because the files will be in TCX or CSV formats.

Export and view Google Fit data

You can follow our dedicated guide for viewing CSV files. For TCX, we recommend importing the file into a GPS data reader, such as GPS Visualizer.

Open Google Fit data with GPS Visualizer

With Takeout, you can also export data from other Google services like Gmail.

