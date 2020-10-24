How to Export Your Google Fit Data

Google Fit houses a range of your vital health data that you have recorded over the course of months or even years using your phone, which is why it’s key to frequently back it up. With Google’s data export tool, Takeout, you can extract a copy of your Google Fit in minutes. Here’s how to use it.

Head over to the Google Takeout website and sign in with your Google account. Click the “Deselect All” shortcut if you’re only interested in Fit and don’t want the archive to include copies of your data from the rest of the Google services.

Look for “Fit” in the list and check the box next to it.

Click the “All Fit Data Included” button to choose whether you want to back up your activities data, the daily summaries of your sessions, or both. The “Multiple Formats” option will tell you in which format Google will archive your Fit data.

Now, scroll down to the bottom of the page and hit the “Next Step” button.

Here, you can customize the backup process in a variety of ways. You can pick how you want Google to deliver the archive file to you, set up automatic exports every two months, the file type, and size.

Once you’re done adjusting these settings, select “Create Export.”

Google will start extracting a copy of your Fit data. You don’t have to stick around as Google will let you know via email when it’s done. Depending on how much data you have accumulated on Fit, this can take days or even weeks.

You can also cancel the backup request with the “Cancel Export” option.

When Google is finished creating a copy of your data, you will get an email with the subject, “Your Google data is ready to download.”

Inside that email, click the “Download Your Files” button to access your archive file. Sign in again with your Google credentials for confirmation.

It will redirect you to your “Manage Your Exports” page, and the file should automatically begin downloading. In case it doesn’t, you can manually grab the file by clicking the “Download” button next to the Fit export entry in the list.

The downloaded ZIP folder will have an “archive_browser.html” document that will let you easily go through all the health data. You won’t be able to read directly any information because the files will be in TCX or CSV formats.

You can follow our dedicated guide for viewing CSV files. For TCX, we recommend importing the file into a GPS data reader, such as GPS Visualizer.

With Takeout, you can also export data from other Google services like Gmail.