How to Export Your Google Keep Notes and Attachments

Google Keep offers a reliable and frustration-free note-taking experience, but it’s always a good idea to back up your notes once in a while. You can easily extract a copy of your Google Keep’s archive with Google’s dedicated backup tool, Takeout.

To use it, visit the Google Takeout page and log in with the Google account associated with Keep. Click “Deselect All” if you just want to download your Keep data, and not files from any of the other Google services.

In the “Products” list, scroll down and select the checkbox next to “Keep.”

In the “Multiple formats” option, you can see in which format Google extracts your Keep notes.

Scroll to the bottom and click “Next Step.”

On the following page, you can choose:

How Google sends you the archive.

If you want Google to automatically back up your Keep data every two months.

The file type.

If you want Google to split the archive if it’s over a certain amount of GBs.

Once you have it all ready to go, click “Create Export.”

Google will start backing up your Keep notes and attachments. You won’t immediately receive the archive file. Depending on how much data you have, this can take hours, or even days. You don’t have to keep this window open.

If you change your mind, you can scrap it with “Cancel Export.”

In addition to your notes, Google also sends you the following:

Photos, videos, or audio recordings you’ve imported

The names of people with whom you’ve collaborated on Google Keep

Your list of labels.

When it’s done, you’ll receive an email with a link to the archive that will expire after one week. Click “Download Your Files” and sign in again with your Google credentials for confirmation.

Your computer will start downloading the archive file. If it doesn’t, click “Download” beside your latest backup entry to manually request it.

In the archive, click the “archive_browse.html” file. This will launch a web app in your browser so you can easily browse through all your Google Keep data.

You can also browse the notes from the “Keep” folder individually in the downloaded archive.