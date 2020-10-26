X
Popular Searches
X
The Best Tech Newsletter Anywhere

Join 250,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

How to Customize Alert Messages for Specific Emails in Outlook

Rob Woodgate @agiledoc

The Microsoft Outlook logo.

Email can overwhelm you with unimportant messages. Sometimes, though, you really need to know when a certain message hits your Inbox. Fortunately, you can set up custom alerts in Microsoft Outlook to make sure you don’t miss the messages that are most important.

To set up custom alerts, we’re going to create a rule in Outlook on a desktop computer. This method, unfortunately, won’t work in the Outlook web app; if you use that, you’ll just have to keep your inbox as clear as possible.

After you open Microsoft Outlook on your computer, click Home > Rules > Manage Rules & Alerts.

Click "Home," click "Rules," and then click "Manage Rules & Alerts."

Click “New Rule.”

Click "New Rule."

In the “Rules Wizard” window, select the “Apply Rule on Messages I Receive” checkbox, and then click “Next.”

Select the "Apply Rule on Messages I Receive" checkbox, and then click "Next."

You can choose any conditions you want. We’re going to set up an alert for emails from a specific address. To do so, we select the “From People or Public Group” checkbox, and then click “People or Public Group” in the bottom box.

Select the "From People or Public Group" checkbox, and then click "People or Public Group" in the "Rules Wizard."

You can then select a contact from your address book or type the email address, and then click “OK.”

Select a contact or type an email address, and then click "OK."

Click “Next.”

Click "Next."

Scroll through the options and select the “Display a Specific Message in the New Item Alert Window” checkbox. Then, click “A Specific Message” in the bottom box.

Select the "Display a Specific Message in the New Item Alert Window" checkbox, and then click "A Specific Message."

Type the message you want to be displayed. You can use emoji if you want, so we’ve added two rotating emergency service lights to alert us when a message is important. After you type your message, click “OK.”

Type your "Alert Message," and then click "OK."

Click “Finish” in the “Rules Wizard.”

Click "Finish."

In the confirmation dialog box that appears, click “OK.”

Click "OK."

Click “OK” once again to close the “Rules and Alerts” window, and you’re all set!

Click "OK."

This rule will now apply whenever an email from the address you typed arrives in your inbox. It will display an alert, even if you’ve turned off desktop alerts.

A "New Email Alert."

An alert will remain visible until you close it. If an email arrives while you’re away, you’ll still see it when you return to your computer.

READ NEXT
Rob Woodgate Rob Woodgate
Rob Woodgate is a writer and IT consultant with nearly 20 years of experience across the private and public sectors. He's also worked as a trainer, technical support person, delivery manager, system administrator, and in other roles that involve getting people and technology to work together.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.
How-To Geek is where you turn when you want experts to explain technology. Since we launched in 2006, our articles have been read more than 1 billion times. Want to know more?