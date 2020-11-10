X
X
How to End Meetings Early in Microsoft Outlook Automatically

Rob Woodgate @agiledoc

Microsoft Outlook logo

If you’re struggling with back-to-back meetings all day, let Microsoft Outlook help by automatically changing the end time so you can take a short break. You can do this in either the Outlook client or the Outlook web app.

A lot of settings in the Outlook desktop client will sync with the web app and vice versa, but in this case, they don’t. If you use both the client and the web app, you’ll have to set this up in both. Thankfully it’s really easy though.

End Meetings Early in the Outlook Client

To end meetings early in the Microsoft Outlook client, open File > Options > Calendar and scroll down to the “Calendar Options” section.

Outlook's "Calendar options" settings.

Check the “End appointments and meetings early” box and choose how many minutes Outlook should end the meeting by in the “Less than one hour” and “One hour or longer” dropdowns. When you’re done, click “OK.”

The "End appointments and meetings early" options.

That’s all there is to it. You can return at any time to change the time period, or to turn off the “End appointments and meetings early” feature altogether.

End Meetings Early in the Outlook Web App

To end meetings early in the Microsoft Outlook web app, click Settings > View All Outlook Settings.

The Outlook web app's "View all Outlook settings" option.

From the “Settings” menu, select Calendar > Events And Invitations.

The "Events and invitations" menu option.

Check the “End appointments and meetings early” box, and choose how many minutes Outlook should end the meeting by in the “Less than one hour” and “One hour or longer” dropdowns. When you’re done, click “Save.”

The "End appointments and meetings early" options.

That’s all there is to it. You can return at any time to change the time period or turn off the “End appointments and meetings early” function altogether.

Rob Woodgate Rob Woodgate
Rob Woodgate is a writer and IT consultant with nearly 20 years of experience across the private and public sectors. He's also worked as a trainer, technical support person, delivery manager, system administrator, and in other roles that involve getting people and technology to work together.
