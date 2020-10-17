How to Download Your Own YouTube Videos

YouTube makes uploading videos easy. Downloading them is another story altogether. Here’s how you can download any video you’ve ever uploaded to YouTube.

How to Download a Single YouTube Video

From the YouTube homepage, click your profile image at the top-right corner of the screen. If you don’t see your Google profile image, you’ll need to sign in.

Near the top of the list, click the “YouTube Studio” option.

Choose “Videos” from the sidebar on the left.

Hover over any video to bring up a menu. Click “Options,” at the end of the menu (the three vertical dots).

Click “Download.” YouTube should immediately start to download an mp4 version of your uploaded video.

For those who want to download a single video or two, this is all you need. But if you have a library of hundreds, perhaps thousands of uploaded videos, there’s a better way.

How to Download Multiple All Your YouTube Videos at Once

To download all your YouTube videos at once, head over to Google Takeout. Here, you can access all of your Google data. You can export everything from Android configuration files to your search history all from one place.

Click “Deselect All,” assuming it’s just YouTube videos you’re after.

Scroll to the bottom of the page. There you’ll find “YouTube and YouTube Music.” Check the box next to this option.

Click “All YouTube Data Included” to open a list of the files you can export.

Check or uncheck what you’d like to save. In this case, we’ll choose “Deselect All,” and just check the option at the bottom for “Videos.” Click “OK” to close the window.

Click the “Next Step” button.

Choose your delivery method and your export frequency. Google can send you a download link for your videos, or there’s the option to automatically stow them away inside of Google Drive, Dropbox, or other cloud storage services. You can also choose to “Export Once” or “Export Every 2 Months For 1 year” from this menu.

Choose a file type and the size of your download. If you have several videos, you have the option to split them into files as small as 1GB. File types include .zip and .tgz.

Click the “Create Export” button to finish. Google will prepare the videos and offer you a download link.

YouTube doesn’t offer an official way to download other people’s YouTube videos—not unless you want to download them offline in the YouTube app to watch them later. That requires a YouTube Premium subscription.