How to Completely Disable All Vibrations on Your iPhone

Some people are especially sensitive to vibrations from their iPhone, whether for personal or medical reasons. Thanks to a special accessibility feature, you can completely disable all vibrations on your iPhone, including those caused by emergency alerts. Here’s how.

First, a Disclaimer

Normally, you can disable most vibrations on your iPhone in the “Settings” app under the “Sound & Haptics” section. There you can decide whether you want your iPhone to “Vibrate On Ring” or “Vibrate On Silent.” But even if you turn those off, your iPhone still might vibrate if you receive an emergency alert for an extreme weather event, natural disaster, or a missing person.

Emergency alerts can be disabled separately, but for some people who might want to leave them on, any vibration at all can be annoying and unnecessary. In that case, you can disable all vibrations on your iPhone completely. Just be aware that once you turn them off, you will no longer receive warning vibrations from emergency alerts.

https://www.howtogeek.com/232505/how-to-disable-emergency-alerts-on-your-smartphone/

How to Completely Disable All Vibrations on iPhone

First, open “Settings.”

In Settings, navigate to “Accessibility.”

In Accessibility, tap “Touch.”

In Touch settings, scroll down and tap the switch labeled “Vibration” to turn it off.

After that, your iPhone will no longer vibrate no matter what the cause. If you ever want vibrations back, just revisit the “Vibration” switch in “Touch” settings and flip it back on.

Be aware that this setting does not affect the micro-shakes and vibrations caused by haptic feedback in the iPhone. If those are a problem, you can disable haptics by visiting Settings > Sounds & Haptics and turning off the switch beside “System Haptics” near the bottom of the page.

