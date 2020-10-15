X
Popular Searches
X
The Best Tech Newsletter Anywhere

Join 250,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

How to Disable Auto-Correct on iPhone and iPad

Benj Edwards @benjedwards

iPhone outline with an Apple logo

Are you tired of your iPhone or iPad “fixing” typos when they’re actually correct words, names, places, or terms? Then you should consider turning off auto-correct, which is an easy fix in Settings. Here’s how to do it.

Why Does Auto-Correct Feel So Frustrating?

When your iPhone or iPad corrects a word automatically, it’s drawing on both a dictionary and a predictive text algorithm that learns from how you type. The dictionary may not include every proper name, acronym, or new term as it appears on the scene, so it can be frustrating when auto-correct changes what you know is correct. Also, if you misspell a certain word frequently enough, the predictive text algorithm will learn that typo, and it may begin “fixing” correct instances of a word or term when you don’t want it to.

There are some advanced remedies for auto-correction woes, such as attempting to retrain the algorithm or adding custom shortcuts, but sometimes the easiest way to deal with auto-correct is to turn it off completely. Here’s how.

RELATED: How to Tame (and Improve) the iPhone's Autocorrect Feature

How to Disable Auto-Correction on iPhone and iPad.

First, open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad. The following screens are from an iPhone, but the iPad steps are nearly identical with only slight layout variations.

Tap the "Settings" icon on iPhone

In Settings, navigate to “General.”

In Settings on iPhone or iPad, tap "General."

In General, tap “Keyboard.”

In Settings on iPhone or iPad, tap "Keyboard."

In Keyboard settings, scroll down to the “All Keyboards” sections. Tap the switch beside “Auto-Correction” to turn it off.

In Settings on iPhone or iPad, turn off the "Auto-Correction" switch.

After that, all of your typos will come through without interference. But don’t worry—no one will know you turned if off, so you can still blame auto-correct for your embarrassing social media gaffes. Have fun!

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is a Staff Writer for How-To Geek. For over 14 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.
How-To Geek is where you turn when you want experts to explain technology. Since we launched in 2006, our articles have been read more than 1 billion times. Want to know more?