How to Add Movies and TV Shows to Your Google Watchlist

Joe Fedewa @tallshmo

The Google Watchlist logo.

Staying on top of your favorite TV shows and movies can be difficult given the dozens of streaming services. If you add your favorites to your Google Watchlist, though, it’ll help you keep track of them.

The Watchlist feature is part of Google Search, and it’s integrated with the Google TV app, as well. Adding movies and TV shows to your Watchlist is a nice way to easily find them and see on which services they’re available.

If you have a Chromecast with Google TV or an updated Android TV device, the Watchlist gets even more powerful. Items you add to your Watchlist will automatically show up on the Home screen. If you add content while browsing on your phone or computer, it’ll be on your TV, as well.

Since the Watchlist feature is available via Google Search, you can use it on an iPhone, iPad, Android device, or any web browser. To get started, simply search Google for a movie or TV show.

Type a title in Google Search.

Next, scroll down, and you’ll see an information card. Toward the bottom of the card, just tap “Watchlist” to add that title to your Watchlist.

Tap "Watchlist" to add a title.

You can also tap “Watched It” if you’ve already seen the film or show, and then Google will take this into account when making recommendations.

If you tap "Watched It," that title will be labeled as "Watched."

On the far left, tap “Watch Now” if you want to go directly to that streaming service, or tap the arrow next to “All Watch Options” for more ways to view that title.

Tap the arrow next to "All Watch Options."

Now, to see your Watchlist at any time, just type “My Watchlist” in the Google Search box.

Type "My Watchlist" in Google Search.

As mentioned, it’s also available in the Google TV app for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

watch list in google tv
Google

The Watchlist isn’t a super robust feature, but it’s a handy way to keep track of your favorite movies and shows, and where you can watch them.

