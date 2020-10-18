How to Change Your Twitter Username

On Twitter, your username serves as both an expression of your personality and a digital address that allows others to direct messages your way on the service. If you’d like to change your Twitter username, you can do so easily on iPhone, iPad, Android, and on the web. Here’s how.

How to Change Your Username Using a Web Browser

Changing your Twitter username using a web browser on PC, Mac, Linux, or Chrome is a simple process, but the option is a little buried. First, log into Twitter.com using any web browser. In the sidebar on the Twitter website, click the ellipses button (three dots in a circle) to reveal more options.

In the menu that pops up, select “Settings and Privacy.”

In Settings, click “Account,” then click “Username.”

On the “Change username” page, click the “Username” text area and type the new username you’d like to use. While you’re typing, Twitter will tell you if the username is already taken. Keep trying until you find one that is unique. Then click “Save.”

Your new username is now set. The change should take place immediately, but if you don’t see it right away, see the section at the bottom of this article for advice.

How to Change Your Username on iPhone, iPad, or Android

On smartphones and tablets such as iPhone, iPad, and Android, the procedure to change your Twitter username is similar to the one used on the Twitter.com website. We’ll be showing screenshots of the iPhone app, but the steps are the same on Android and iPad with slight variations in placement on the screen.

First, open the Twitter app on your device. On smartphones, tap your avatar picture in the upper-left corner of the screen.

In the sidebar that appears, tap “Settings And Privacy” on iPhone and Android phones.

On iPad, tap the ellipses button (three dots in the circle) in the sidebar and select “Settings And Privacy.”

In “Settings And Privacy,” navigate to Account > Username.

On the “Update Username” page, tap the text field labeled “New.” If it asks for a confirmation that you want to change your username, tap “Continue.” Enter the new username with the on-screen keyboard and tap “Done.”

After that, you’re free to leave settings and go back to using Twitter as usual.

If You Don’t See Your Username Change Immediately

After you’ve updated your username, sometimes it takes a few moments for the change to propagate completely through Twitter’s system, which is composed of many machines working together in a network. If your Twitter friends don’t see the change immediately, they may need to restart their Twitter apps or force-reload the Twitter website to see your new username. Have fun out there!

