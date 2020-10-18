What Does NVM Mean, and How Do You Use It?

You’ve probably seen the abbreviation NVM in a text before. Here’s what this common bit of conversational internet jargon means, and how to use it properly.

What It Means

Unlike most shortened slang terms on the internet, NVM isn’t an acronym. Rather, it’s a shortened version of “never mind.” You’ll also sometimes see it as “NVMD” or “NM.”

Never mind can be abbreviated in both upper- (NVM) or lowercase (nvm), however, the latter is much more common. You’ll frequently see it online, in messaging apps, chat rooms, or texts when someone wants everyone else in the conversation to disregard their last message.

The Origins of NVM

NVM has been in use since the earliest online chat rooms. It was frequently used because people often had to type quickly and efficiently. Many messaging platforms, like SMS, also had strict character limits, so it was necessary to abbreviate longer phrases.

The top entry for NVM on Urban Dictionary dates back to 2003 (although, it’s much older), and is simply defined as “nevermind.” Since then, it’s gained widespread use all over the internet, on social media, and messaging apps.

Using NVM in Chats and Texts

The most common usage of NVM is to ask someone to disregard the last message you sent. This often happens when you’re requesting help. Say you’re trying to solve a difficult math problem and contact someone for some help. Then, say you manage to solve the problem on your own. If you text “nvm” to the person you contacted for help, it lets that person know she can ignore your previous message.

Similarly, if you’re shopping for an item, you might message a store to see if it’s in stock. However, if you then receive the item as a gift, you could message, “Nvm, just received it as a gift!” The seller will then know they don’t need to get back with you.

You can also use nvm when you change your mind about something. For example, you might text a friend for advice on which shirt to buy. However, if you decide to get something else entirely, you might text, “Nvm! Got a sweater instead.”

Unusual Uses of NVM

NVM is also sometimes used in a passive-aggressive or sarcastic way. When someone isn’t opening your messages, you might say nvm to get their attention or make them feel guilty for not responding.

You might also use NVM if you accidentally send a message to the wrong person. While this might be embarrassing (especially if it’s been read), a simple “nvm, wrong number” or “nvm, meant to send that to someone else” should fix it.

Many people will also use NVM when the person they’re talking to doesn’t understand their question. Here’s an example:

Person A: Have you watched the new episode yet?

Have you watched the new episode yet? Person B: What? A new episode came out?

What? A new episode came out? Person A: LOL, nvm.

Another use of NVM is when asking questions or making requests on social media. For example, say you ask your followers for suggestions on which movie to watch. Then, you have a sudden change of plans and decide not to watch a movie after all. You might post something like, “nvm, looks like I won’t be watching a movie after all.”

RELATED: Here's How to Unsend Messages on Facebook Messenger

How to Use NVM

Because NVM means “never mind,” you can use it in the same situations in which you would use that phrase. It would probably be best to use it only in casual conversations, though.

Below are a few more examples of NVM in action:

Nvm, I fixed it.

Nvm, you don’t need to bring any food. I had some delivered.

Sorry, nvm, I meant to send that meme to Dan.

NVM, I completely forgot what I was going to ask.

Want to learn more about typing like a digital native? Check out what TLDR and OTOH mean.