X
Popular Searches
X
The Best Tech Newsletter Anywhere

Join 350,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

How to Use Memoji During a FaceTime Call on iPhone and iPad

Khamosh Pathak @pixeldetective
iPhone User Using Memoji During FaceTime Call
Khamosh Pathak

Memoji characters are a great way to spice up boring FaceTime calls. Replace your face with a live Memoji talking head for some added fun! Here’s how to use Memoji during a FaceTime call on your iPhone and iPad.

Once you have set up your Memoji character from the Messages app, you can use them directly in FaceTime.

RELATED: How to Create and Use Memoji and Animoji on an iPhone

You can start a FaceTime call directly from the FaceTime app, Phone app, or the Contacts app. The fastest method is to use the Phone app.

Here, go to the “Contacts” tab and then tap the “Search” bar. Search for the contact you want to FaceTime and select their name to open the contact page.

Select Contact From Search

Now, tap the “Video” button from the “FaceTime” section to start a video call. The “Memoji” feature also works with group FaceTime calls.

Tap Video Button from Contacts

Once the video call starts, tap the “Effects” button from the bottom toolbar.

Tap the Effects Button from FaceTime Call

Here, select the “Memoji” icon.

Tap Memoji Button from Effects

You can now scroll through and select a Memoji or Animoji character. Tap on a Memoji character to switch to it.

Select Your Memoji

You’ll now see the Memoji character overlaid on your face.

Memoji On Face

As you change your expressions and move your head, so will the Memoji character on your face. The other party will hear your voice, but your Memoji character will be the one doing the talking.

Using FaceTime with Memoji Full Screen View

In fact, you can go further and add Memoji stickers on top of your Memoji character. To do this, tap the “Effects” button again and choose the “Memoji Stickers” option.

Tap on Memoji Stickers

From here, select a Memoji sticker.

Select Memoji Sticker

You will now see the stickers around your Memoji character. You can add more stickers here if you want.

Memoji With Memoji Stickers in FaceTime

Once you’re done with the Memoji character and you want to remove it, simply tap the “Effects” button.

Tap Effects To Disable Memoji

To end the FaceTime call, tap the “End” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Tap End Button To Cut The Call

New to iPhone? Spend some time customizing your iPhone home screen with widgets and custom icons!

RELATED: How to Use Group FaceTime on the iPhone and iPad

READ NEXT
Khamosh Pathak Khamosh Pathak
Khamosh Pathak is a freelance technology writer who specializes in tutorials. His work has also been published on iPhoneHacks, Zapier's blog, MakeUseOf, and Guiding Tech. Khamosh has seven years of experience writing how-tos, features and technology guides on the internet.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.
How-To Geek is where you turn when you want experts to explain technology. Since we launched in 2006, our articles have been read more than 1 billion times. Want to know more?