Remember the days when you added sticky notes to the desktop on your Windows computer? Well, you can bring back some of that magic and add sticky notes to your iPhone home screen using Sticky Widgets.

Sticky notes are great for quickly noting something down and making sure it’s easily accessible. You can bring some of the same functionality to your iPhone home screen thanks to widgets that were first introduced in iOS 14.

The Sticky Widgets app closely mimics the real-life sticky notes experience. Once you add a widget (in small, medium, or large size), you can tap on it to edit the text. And true to its name, the Sticky Widgets app has the marquee yellow and pink backgrounds and the felt tip marker font.

The entire app functions from the widget itself. After downloading the app, head straight over to your iPhone’s home screen. Press and hold on an empty part of the screen to enter the home screen editing mode.

Next, tap the “+” button in the top-left corner.

From the list of app, choose the “Sticky Widgets” option.

You can now preview the three different sizes of the widget (small, medium, and large). Tap the “Add Widget” button to drop a widget on your home screen. For this example, we’re going with the Medium size.

Now that the widget is added, tap the “Done” button to save the widget layout.

Select the widget to edit its contents.

Type your note and then tap the “Save” button.

When you come back to your iPhone’s home screen, you’ll see that the Sticky Widgets will show the updated note.

You can customize the background and the font in the widget as well. Tap and hold the widget and choose the “Edit Widget” option.

From the “Color” section, you’ll be able to choose between yellow, pink, and blue options. You can also choose between the MarkerFelt (which is the default), Noteworthy, and the system font from the “Font” option.

The yellow background and the MarkerFelt font, of course, make for the best combination.

And that’s it. You now have a functioning sticky note on your home screen. Tap on a widget at any time to remove and change the text shown on the widget.

You can add more widgets, in different sizes as well. In fact, you can have multiple sticky notes and stack them on top of each other!

