Multiple watch faces next to a Samsung Galaxy Watch
Samsung

Even more than phones, smartwatches reflect our personal styles. The band and watch face that you choose are out on display for everyone to see. If you have a Samsung Galaxy watch, changing the watch face is a simple process.

How to Change Watch Faces

Changing the watch face on your Samsung Galaxy smartwatch is the easiest way to customize the look. First, wake the watch to turn the screen on. Make sure that you’re looking at the watch face.

Example of a samsung galaxy watch face

Next, tap and hold your finger down on the watch face until it zooms out.

tap and hold on watch face

You’re now looking at the watch face selection screen. You can scroll to the right to see more watch faces to choose from. Simply tap one to select it.

select watch face to choose the new watch face

Some watch faces will have a “Customize” button. This means that you can tweak some elements of the watch face. This is typically available for faces made by Samsung.

Tap the "Customize" button if it's available to change up the look of the watch face

Make your customization choices and then tap “OK.”

Tap "OK" to confirm you want to use the customized watch face

How to Download Watch Faces

To take the customization even further, you can download watch faces from the Galaxy Store. Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your iPhone or Android phone or tablet and go to the “Discover” tab.

Navigate to the "Discover" tab

Advertisement

At the top of the screen, tap the Galaxy Store icon to open the store.

Tap the three-line menu icon in the top-right corner.

Next, select “Watch Faces” from the menu.

Select "Watch Faces"

You’ll see a number of different categories to explore at the top of the screen. You can scroll down to browse the Top Watch Faces.

watch face browsing

To install a watch face, select it and tap the “Install” button at the bottom of the screen. You’ll have to purchase paid watch faces before being able to download them to your wearable.

Tap the "Install" button to add it to your Samsung Galaxy Watch

Tap “Accept and Download” to proceed.

Select the "Accept and Download" button

The watch face will download and install. When the installation is complete, you can tap “Apply” to set it as your current watch face.

Choose the "Apple" option

That’s it! Enjoy your new watch face. The great thing is that you can change up your look at any time.

RELATED: How to Connect a Samsung Galaxy Watch to a New Phone

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.