Even more than phones, smartwatches reflect our personal styles. The band and watch face that you choose are out on display for everyone to see. If you have a Samsung Galaxy watch, changing the watch face is a simple process.

How to Change Watch Faces

Changing the watch face on your Samsung Galaxy smartwatch is the easiest way to customize the look. First, wake the watch to turn the screen on. Make sure that you’re looking at the watch face.

Next, tap and hold your finger down on the watch face until it zooms out.

You’re now looking at the watch face selection screen. You can scroll to the right to see more watch faces to choose from. Simply tap one to select it.

Some watch faces will have a “Customize” button. This means that you can tweak some elements of the watch face. This is typically available for faces made by Samsung.

Make your customization choices and then tap “OK.”

How to Download Watch Faces

To take the customization even further, you can download watch faces from the Galaxy Store. Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your iPhone or Android phone or tablet and go to the “Discover” tab.

At the top of the screen, tap the Galaxy Store icon to open the store.

Tap the three-line menu icon in the top-right corner.

Next, select “Watch Faces” from the menu.

You’ll see a number of different categories to explore at the top of the screen. You can scroll down to browse the Top Watch Faces.

To install a watch face, select it and tap the “Install” button at the bottom of the screen. You’ll have to purchase paid watch faces before being able to download them to your wearable.

Tap “Accept and Download” to proceed.

The watch face will download and install. When the installation is complete, you can tap “Apply” to set it as your current watch face.

That’s it! Enjoy your new watch face. The great thing is that you can change up your look at any time.

