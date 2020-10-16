How to Turn on Your Flashlight by Tapping the Back of Your Android Phone

There are certain smartphone functions that you want to be able to do quickly. Turning on the flashlight is one of them. We’ll show you how to turn it on by simply tapping the back of your Android device.

This is possible with an app called “Tap, Tap.” Once enabled, it can perform functions when you tap the back of your device. The app is not available to download from the Google Play Store, but it can be easily sideloaded on any Android 7.0+ device.

Before we proceed, follow our guide to get Tap, Tap installed and ready to go.

Now that you have Tap, Tap set up, we can configure the Flashlight gesture. Open the app and select either “Double Tap Actions” or “Triple Tap Actions.” For this guide, we’ll use Double Tap.

Next, tap the “Add Action” button at the bottom of the screen.

From the “Utilities” category, select “Flashlight.” Alternatively, you can take a screenshot by tapping on the back of your phone.

The flashlight will now turn on when you tap the back of your Android device. Next, we can set up some “Requirements.” These requirements need to be met in order for the Flashlight to turn on. You don’t have to add requirements, but if you want to, tap “Add Requirement.”

If you’re worried about the flashlight turning on in your pocket, you could select the “Display On” requirement. This will ensure the flashlight doesn’t turn on when the display is off (though, you may find that handy, too).

You’re done! Now you always have quick access to your Android phone’s flashlight when you’re in a dark situation.

