X
Popular Searches
X
The Best Tech Newsletter Anywhere

Join 250,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

How to Turn on Your Flashlight by Tapping the Back of Your Android Phone

Joe Fedewa @tallshmo
tap back for flashlight hero
Joe Fedewa

There are certain smartphone functions that you want to be able to do quickly. Turning on the flashlight is one of them. We’ll show you how to turn it on by simply tapping the back of your Android device.

This is possible with an app called “Tap, Tap.” Once enabled, it can perform functions when you tap the back of your device. The app is not available to download from the Google Play Store, but it can be easily sideloaded on any Android 7.0+ device.

Before we proceed, follow our guide to get Tap, Tap installed and ready to go.

RELATED: How to Perform Actions by Tapping the Back of Your Android Phone

Now that you have Tap, Tap set up, we can configure the Flashlight gesture. Open the app and select either “Double Tap Actions” or “Triple Tap Actions.” For this guide, we’ll use Double Tap.

select double tap or triple tap

Next, tap the “Add Action” button at the bottom of the screen.

tap add action

From the “Utilities” category, select “Flashlight.” Alternatively, you can take a screenshot by tapping on the back of your phone.

select flashlight

The flashlight will now turn on when you tap the back of your Android device. Next, we can set up some “Requirements.” These requirements need to be met in order for the Flashlight to turn on. You don’t have to add requirements, but if you want to, tap “Add Requirement.”

add requirement

If you’re worried about the flashlight turning on in your pocket, you could select the “Display On” requirement. This will ensure the flashlight doesn’t turn on when the display is off (though, you may find that handy, too).

select display one

You’re done! Now you always have quick access to your Android phone’s flashlight when you’re in a dark situation.

RELATED: How to Take a Screenshot by Tapping the Back of Your Android Phone

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.
How-To Geek is where you turn when you want experts to explain technology. Since we launched in 2006, our articles have been read more than 1 billion times. Want to know more?