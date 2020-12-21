Android devices include a few options for launching Google Assistant. Some can be squeezed, others have physical buttons, and there are screen gestures. It’s also possible to launch by tapping the back of your device. Here’s how to do it.

First, in order to do this, you’ll need an app called “Tap, Tap.” It’s not available to download from the Google Play Store, but it can be easily sideloaded on any Android 7.0+ device. Before we proceed, follow our guide for getting Tap, Tap installed and ready to go.

RELATED: How to Perform Actions by Tapping the Back of Your Android Phone

Now that you have Tap, Tap set up, we can configure the Google Assistant gesture. Open the app and select either “Double Tap Actions” or “Triple Tap Actions.” For this guide, we’ll use Double Tap.

Next, select the “Add Action” button at the bottom of the screen.

From the “Launch” category, tap “Launch Assistant.” This will launch the default assistant app. For the majority of people, that will be Google Assistant.

The assistant will now launch when you tap the back of the device. Next, we can add requirements that need to be met in order for the gesture to run. For example, you can set it so that the gesture will only run when the display is on. Tap “Add Requirement.”

Select one of the requirements from the list.

That’s it! Now you can launch Google Assistant by simply tapping the back of your device.