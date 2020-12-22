Handling a PDF file on your mobile device can sometimes be a pain. The good news is simply opening a PDF is pretty easy. Your Android device can probably already do this, but if not, we’ll share some options.

First, there’s a good chance you already have an app on your Android device that can open PDFs. Google Drive can do it, but so can e-book readers, like the Kindle app.

To find out if you have an app that can open PDFs, just try to do so. Navigate to the file manager on your Android device and find a PDF file. Any apps that can open PDFs will appear as choices.

Simply select one of the apps and the PDF will open.

Again, if you don’t already have an app capable of opening PDFs, there are several you can choose from. The simplest is Google PDF Viewer. It’s not really an app in the traditional sense, as you can’t open it directly. However, it will appear as an option whenever you try to open a PDF.

Files by Google is another option. This app is a full file manager with the built-in ability to open PDF files. After you install it on your device, it will also appear as an option whenever you attempt to open a PDF.

Keep in mind these apps only allow you to view PDFs. If you need a more powerful PDF tool, you’ll have to install Adobe Acrobat Reader for Android, or something similar.