How you take a screenshot on your Android phone or tablet varies depending on which model you have. With the help of a handy app, though, you can capture a screenshot by simply tapping the back of your device.

The app we recommend is Tap, Tap. It’s not available in the Google Play Store, but you can easily sideload it on any Android 7.0 or later device. Before we proceed, follow our guide to get Tap, Tap installed and ready to go.

To configure the screenshot gesture, open Tap, Tap, and then select either “Double Tap Actions” or “Triple Tap Actions.” For this guide, we’ll select the former.

Select either "Double Tap Actions" or "Triple Tap Actons."

Next, tap “Add Action.”

Tap "Add Action."

Tap “Screenshot.”

Tap "Screenshot."

That’s all you really need to do, but you can take it a bit further if you want to make sure the action behaves appropriately. To do so, tap “Add Requirement.”

Tap "Add Requirement."

It’s not possible to take a screenshot when the display is off, but just to make sure the gesture isn’t being detected, tap “Display On.” Now, the Tap, Tap app will only run when the display is on.

Tap "Display On."

That’s it! You can now tap the back of your phone to instantly take a screenshot.

