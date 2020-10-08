How to Set Up and Use the Google Assistant Workday Routine

Staying on task while working can be a challenge, especially at home, and it’s not just about productivity. Getting up to move around and drinking water is important too. Automate reminders for these things with the Google Assistant “Workday” routine.

“Routines” is a feature built into the Google Assistant and Nest smart speakers and displays. They enable you to create a string of actions to be executed with a single command or at set times. They can be extremely powerful if you take some time to set them up in the Google Home app.

Open the Google Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device and then tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.

Select “Assistant Settings” from the menu.

Depending on your device, you’ll either see settings in a single long list or organized by tabs. In the tabbed interface, navigate to the “Assistant” tab. Skip this step if you see only a long list.

Select “Routines” from the list.

You may see a section at the top for “New Routines to Try.” If “Workday” is not listed there, scroll down and select it from the “Ready-Made” section.

There are a few different sections on the Workday routine page. We’ll go through them all to set it up. First, toggle the switch on at the top to “Enable Routine.”

Next, we need to decide which days of the week the Workday routine will run. Tap the days listed under “When The Day(s) Are.”

Select all the days to run the routine each week and then tap “OK.”

Now we need to choose where Google Assistant will play responses. You’ll want to select the device that will be near you during the workday. Tap the drop-down menu under “Play Assistant Responses With” and choose a device.

You can also check the box to “Get Notified on Your Phone” when the routine runs. This will ensure you get notified if you’re not near the chosen device.

Now it’s time to configure what the Workday routine will actually do. You’ll notice that Google has already set up a number of time slots and actions. You can edit any of these by tapping the Gear icon next to them.

There will be different options depending on the action. First, edit the time slots that determine when actions will run. These time slots are usually for breaks and meals throughout the day.

Next, edit the “Say Something” commands. This is what Google Assistant will recite over the device at the chosen time. Common examples are “It’s time to stand up and stretch” and “It’s time for lunch.”

To remove or re-organize time slots and actions in bulk, tap the “Modify” button.

Scroll through the list and remove anything you don’t want by tapping the “X” icon.

To change the order in which the Google Assistant will run the commands, tap and drag the handles on the left-side of the screen.

You also have the option to “Add Action” for each time slot.

You can enter any command that you can give to the Google Assistant and then tap “Add.”

To add a new time slot to the routine, scroll down to the very bottom and tap “Add New Time.”

First, you’ll be asked to choose a time or enter a custom time. Tap “Next” when done.

Next, you can add your first action. Enter any command you can give Google Assistant, or browse popular actions. Tap “Add” when finished.

Once you’re happy with all the time slots and actions, select the “Save” button at the top of the page.

That’s it! The Workday routine will now run at your designated times and help you throughout the day.