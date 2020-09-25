If you prefer to keep your iPhone apps in your App Library (first introduced in iOS 14), you can easily show or hide red app-notification badges using Settings. It’s a personal choice: Turning them on shows more info, while turning them off reduces visual clutter. Here’s how to set it up.

First, open “Settings.”

In Settings, tap “Home Screen.”

On the Home Screen settings screen, locate the “Show In App Library” switch. If you’d like to see notification badges in the App Library, turn the switch on. If you don’t want to see notification badges in the App library, turn the switch off.

With notification badges switched on, if you have an app with notification badges enabled, you’ll see something like this the next time you look in your App Library.

If at any time you change your mind, you can revisit the Home Screen settings and change the “Show In App Library” setting again.

If you’d like to turn on or off the red notification badges for a certain app (on the Home screen or App Library), visit Settings > Notifications. Select the app from the list, then toggle the “Badges” switch.

