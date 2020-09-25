Watching a movie or TV show with a friend over the internet can be a bit cumbersome. Starting the video at the exact same time, pausing it for bathroom breaks, etc. Facebook Messenger’s “Watch Together” feature solves that issue.

What can you actually watch with Facebook Messenger’s Watch Together feature? While you can’t use popular streaming services like Netflix, it does support any of the videos found on the Facebook “Watch” tab. That includes videos produced specifically for Facebook and some TV shows and movies.

First, open the Facebook Messenger app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Select the person or group chat you want to watch videos with. You can also tap the “Create Room” button, and invite people to join.

Next, start a voice or video call by tapping the “Phone” or “Video” icon in the top-right corner of the app.

Once you’re in the call, drag the bottom toolbar up to reveal more options.

Select “Watch Together” to start watching a video.

You’ll see a “Suggested” video tab and a “TV & Movies” tab. Select something to watch and it will begin playing.

When the video is playing, it’s synced up with everyone who is watching. Pausing the video will pause it for everyone. If you’re in a video call, you will see the members of the call on the screen as well as the streaming content.

Tapping the video will bring up a Search icon to go back to the video search and the option to close the video.

If your phone supports Picture-in-Picture, you can leave the app, and the video will continue to play in a floating player.

Now you can enjoy videos with your friends and family without being in the same room.