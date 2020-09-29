Chromecast, Android TV, and Smart Displays work great with Google Assistant. You can easily use your voice to start playing movies and TV shows, no cumbersome remote required. We’ll show you how to do link your Disney+ account to the Google Assistant.

The Google Assistant supports a number of streaming video services such as Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV, and Disney+. While many services support “casting” to Google Assistant-enabled devices, this integration takes it a step further.

Open the Google Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Tap the “+” icon in the top-left corner to add a service.

Under “Manage Services,” select “Video.”

Find “Disney+” in the list and tap “Link.”

A message will pop up and explain what will happen when you link your Disney+ account to the Google Assistant. Select the “Link Account” button to proceed.

A browser window will open to the Disney+ login screen. Enter your credentials and then select “Log In & Link.”

Next, if you have user profiles set up within Disney+, you’ll be asked to select one.

Lastly, confirm your profile selection by tapping the “Confirm” button.

Once finished, Disney+ will be linked. You can now say things to your Google Nest or Home smart speaker or smart display like, “Hey Google, play ‘Even Stevens’ on Living Room TV” and the show will start playing on your Google Assistant-powered device.