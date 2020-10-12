X
Popular Searches
X
The Best Tech Newsletter Anywhere

Join 250,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

How to Make a Title Line on an Excel Spreadsheet

Bryan Clark @bryanclark

Microsoft Excel Logo

There are several ways to add a customized title to a spreadsheet in Microsoft Excel. Titles aren’t just for file names—you can place one right above your spreadsheet data so viewers can understand it more easily.

Adding a Header in Excel

To add a header title, click the “Insert” tab at the top left of the workbook.

Clicking "Insert" on the Excel ribbon.

Click the “Text” menu toward at the right side of the ribbon and click the “Header & Footer” option.

You’ll be zoomed out from the workbook, allowing you to see all of your data on one page. We’ll cover how to get back to the normal view in a moment.

Click "Text" and click "Header & Footer"

Click anywhere within the “Header” section and type in your text.

Typing a spreadsheet header in Excel

To return to the default workbook view, click the “Normal” page layout icon at the bottom of the document.

Click the "Normal" page layout button in Excel

When you return to the “Normal” workbook view, you’ll notice that your text doesn’t appear. In Excel, these headers don’t appear while you’re working in the workbook, but they will appear once it’s printed. If you’re looking for a title line that always appears, keep reading.

Adding an Always-Visible Top Row

To add an always-visible title, you can place it in the top row of your spreadsheet.

First, right-click anywhere inside cell A1 (the first cell at the top left of your spreadsheet), and choose “Insert.”

Selecting the A1 cell in Microsoft Excel

Select “Entire Row” and click “OK” to add a row of free space.

Click "Entire row" and click "OK"

Type the title for the spreadsheet anywhere in the new row. The exact cell you choose doesn’t matter, as we’ll be merging them in just a second.

Typing a header into the A1 cell

Highlight the section of your new row that you want to center your title in. In this case, we’ll highlight from A1 to E1, centering our title within the top row.

Selecting multiple cells in Excel

Click the “Home” header in the ribbon and click “Merge & Center.” Your text should now be centered within the new row.

Click "Merge & Center" in Excel

That’s it—you can use these techniques to quickly add headers to your Excel spreadsheets in the future.

READ NEXT
Bryan Clark Bryan Clark
Bryan has worked in journalism and publishing for more than 15 years. For the last 10 years, he's covered the technology beat, including gadgets, social media, security, and web culture. Before working as a freelancer, Bryan was the Managing Editor for The Next Web. These days he spends his time at a number of publications, both online and off, including The New York Times, Popular Science, and The Next Web, among others.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.
How-To Geek is where you turn when you want experts to explain technology. Since we launched in 2006, our articles have been read more than 1 billion times. Want to know more?