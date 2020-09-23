Starting with iOS 14, iPhones now support Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode. By default, when you switch from playing a full-screen video in a supported media app, it will continue playing in the corner of the screen. If you find this annoying, you can easily turn it off.

To do so, tap “Settings.”

Tap General > Picture in Picture.

In the “Picture in Picture” settings, toggle-Off the “Start PiP Automatically” option to disable it.

Now, the next time you return to the Home screen while playing a video, Picture-in-Picture won’t pop-up automatically. To manually open Picture-in-Picture (if the app you’re using supports it), just tap the Picture-in-Picture button.

RELATED: How to Use Picture-in-Picture on iPhone