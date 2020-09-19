Opening ZIP files is something people associate with computers, but it can be done on a phone or tablet too. If you download a compressed file on your Android device, it’s not too difficult to extract its contents. We’ll show you how.

Every Android phone comes with a file manager app, but they’re typically barebones and can’t open ZIP files. Thankfully, there are a number of apps on the Google Play Store that can do it for free.

One app that we like is “Files by Google.” Not only is this a good app for uncompressing ZIPs, but it’s also a good all-around file manager that can also be used to free up space on your smartphone.

First, download Files by Google from the Google Play Store on your Android device. Next, open the app and locate the ZIP file you would like to open. If you downloaded the compressed file, look for a “Downloads” folder.

From there, select the file to bring up the Extracting dialog. Tap the “Extract” button to open the file.

You’ll see a progress bar and then the dialog will tell you the file has been unzipped. Tap “Done” to finish. If you’d like to discard the ZIP file, you can check the “Delete ZIP File” box while closing the pop-up menu.

That’s it! The extracted contents from the ZIP file will be placed in the same folder location as the ZIP file itself.

