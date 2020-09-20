iOS and iPadOS Home Screen and Dock Settings Icon Hero

There’s a new way to quickly swipe through your various iPhone or iPad Home screen pages in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14—almost as if you’re scrubbing through a video. Here’s how to do it.

On your Home screen, pay attention to the dots at the bottom, just above the Dock. (The number of these dots corresponds to the number of Home screen pages you have.)

The Home screen page dots above the Dock on an iPhone.

With one finger, tap and hold the dots, and an outline will appear around them.

An outline will appear around the dots on iPhone.

Without lifting your finger, slide your finger to the left or right. The Home screen page will change. The faster you move your finger, the faster you will scroll through the pages.

Using your finger, swipe left and right on your iPhone to quickly scrub between Home Screen pages.

This technique can come in very handy if you have many pages of apps. Although if that’s the case, it may be worth looking into the new App Library. Both the App Library and the new Home screen widgets may make you rethink how you have your apps arranged. Have fun swiping!

RELATED: How the New App Library Works on iPhone

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is a Staff Writer for How-To Geek. For over 14 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.