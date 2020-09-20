There’s a new way to quickly swipe through your various iPhone or iPad Home screen pages in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14—almost as if you’re scrubbing through a video. Here’s how to do it.

On your Home screen, pay attention to the dots at the bottom, just above the Dock. (The number of these dots corresponds to the number of Home screen pages you have.)

With one finger, tap and hold the dots, and an outline will appear around them.

Without lifting your finger, slide your finger to the left or right. The Home screen page will change. The faster you move your finger, the faster you will scroll through the pages.

This technique can come in very handy if you have many pages of apps. Although if that’s the case, it may be worth looking into the new App Library. Both the App Library and the new Home screen widgets may make you rethink how you have your apps arranged. Have fun swiping!

RELATED: How the New App Library Works on iPhone