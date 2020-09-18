Samsung is discontinuing the SmartThings Classic app on October 14, 2020. If you use this app for your smart home, it’s time to make the switch to the new SmartThings app. We’ll show you how to migrate your data.

Why Should I Switch?

Starting October 14, 2020, it’s no longer possible to use the SmartThings Classic app for creating and managing routines, the Lock Code Manager, or the Smart Home Monitor. It will act only as a barebones UI for controlling devices.

Unless you use the app as nothing more than a glorified light switch, you’re going to want to migrate over to the new SmartThings app. This is where you’ll be able to access all your routines and smart apps, plus some new features such as automations and lighting groups.

The new SmartThings app has a different UI that will take some time to get used to, but it has the same functionality as the Classic app.

How to Migrate Your SmartThings Data

Before you get started with the new SmartThings app, we want to migrate your existing routines, Smart Home Monitor, and Smart Locks. Your other settings will automatically transfer when you sign into the new app.

Open the SmartThings Classic app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. At the top of the screen, tap the “Migrate This Location Now” banner.

Next, the app will explain the migration process through a few slides. Swipe from the right to read the slides and then tap “Migrate Now” when finished.

Once finished, you’ll be brought back to the SmartThings Classic home screen. The banner will now say “This location has migrated to the new SmartThings.” Tap “Get Your New SmartThings Experience Now” to proceed.

Note: This process must be done for each location in your SmartThings account.

Next, the app will give you a link to download the new SmartThings app. Tap the button to go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and install the new app. If you already have the app installed, tap “Got It” at the bottom of the screen.

Once installed, open the new SmartThings app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. You’ll be asked to grant the app some permissions. From there, tap “Get Started.” Sign in with the same account you were using in the Classic app.

That’s it! Here are a few quick tips to help you get around the new app:

“Routines” are now called “Scenes.”

Automations are configurable “If this happens, then do that” routines.

“Smart Home Monitor” is now called “SmartThings Home Monitor.”

“Smart Locks” is now called “Smart Lock Guest Access.”

SmartApps can be accessed from the side menu.

Lighting Groups allow you to combine lights to be turned on and off together.

You should now be good to go. In case anything gets disconnected, here’s how to reconnect SmartThings to the Google Assistant.

RELATED: How to Reconnect SmartThings to the Google Home App