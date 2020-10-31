X
How to Change Your Status on Discord

Ben Stockton

The Discord logo.

Your Discord status shows whether you’re busy or AFK. You can change it on the Discord website, the desktop app for Windows or Mac, or the mobile app for Android, iPhone, or iPad.

Change Your Discord Status on Windows or Mac

To change your Discord status, you’ll need to be signed in to your account on the Discord website or the desktop app for Windows or Mac.

The Discord interface is the same for Windows and Mac. The steps below should help you change your Discord status, whether you’re using the website or desktop app. Your Discord status is account-wide, so your updated message will appear to everyone on all the Discord servers you’ve joined.

To start, open the Discord website or desktop app, and then sign in to your Discord account. At the bottom left, you’ll see your username, profile icon, and current status.

Click your profile icon to open the list of available statuses.

Click your profile icon.

By default, there are four preset statuses you can choose.

“Online” signals that you’re ready to chat and play. If you’re away from your computer, you can set your status to “Idle” to indicate you’re unavailable.

If you’re busy, setting your status to “Do Not Disturb” mutes your notifications and shows others that you’re unavailable. If you want to be hidden from the online user list, you can set your status to “Invisible,” but you’ll still be able to chat and use Discord as normal.

Click the option you want to immediately change your Discord status account-wide.

Select one of the preset Discord statuses.

You can also click “Set a Custom Status” to create a status of your own choice. This will then appear below your username in the Discord channel lists.

From the pop-up Discord status menu, press the "Set a Custom Status" option.

In the “Clear After” drop-down menu, you can decide how long the custom status message will appear.

If you select the emoji icon, you can also set a custom status icon. You can apply one of the standard Discord emoji or add a custom one to your status update.

When you’re happy with your custom status, click “Save.”

Type a custom status and/or select an emoji icon, select an option from the "Clear After" menu, and then click "Save."

Whether you choose a preset or custom status, it will be updated immediately.

A custom status in Discord.

You can change your status as often as you like. Sometimes, it will change automatically. For example, your status will switch to “Idle” if you don’t touch your keyboard for a brief period (unless you’ve already set a status manually).

Change Your Discord Status on Android, iPhone, or iPad

You can also change your status in the Discord mobile app on Android, iPhone, or iPad. To do so, open the Discord app on your phone or tablet. Tap the hamburger menu at the top left to open the server and channel list.

Tap the hamburger menu.

Tap your user profile icon at the bottom right to open the “User Settings” menu.

Tap your user profile icon.

You can personalize your Discord account in the “User Settings” menu, including setting a new status. To do so, tap “Set Status.”

Tap "Set Status."

A pop-up menu appears at the bottom of the screen. Just like you can on the desktop app, you can set your status to one of four presets: “Online,” “Idle,” “Do Not Disturb,” or “Invisible.”

Tap one of the presets in the "Set Status" menu.

Tap “Set a Custom Status” if you want to do that instead.

In the “Custom Status” menu, type a status in the “Set A Custom Status” box. Tap the emoji next to it to select one for your status. Your custom status (both your text and emoji) will now appear below your username in the Discord channel user lists.

Type a custom status, and then tap the emoji to select one.

Below the status message, select how long you want it to appear: 30 minutes, one hour, four hours, or until tomorrow.

If you don’t want your status to clear at all, select “Don’t Clear.”

Select how long you want your status to appear in the "Custom Status" menu.

To save your custom status, tap the Save icon at the bottom right.

Tap the Save icon.

Your status will be applied immediately.

