Google includes a hidden “Easter Egg” with each new Android version. Android 11 has one of the more elaborate Easter Eggs as it’s actually a game you can play. We’ll show you how to find it and play.

The Android 11 Easter Egg game is a reboot of the game included with Android 7.0 Nougat. It’s all about attracting virtual cats to your phone and collecting them. The idea sounds strange, but it’s pretty addictive.

The first step is to find the Easter Egg and enable the game. On your Android phone or tablet running Android 11, swipe down from the top of the screen (once or twice, depending on your device’s manufacturer) and then select the “Gear” icon to open the “Settings” menu.

Next, scroll all the way down, and tap “About Phone.”

From there, select “Android Version.”

Lastly, tap “Android Version” repeatedly until you’re brought to what looks like a volume dial.

This is the Android 11 Easter Egg, but it’s only the beginning. To start the cat-collecting game, you must move the dial from 1 to 10 three times. On the third attempt, it will go past 10 and reveal the “11” logo.

After the “11” logo appears, you’ll see a cat emoji in a toast notification at the bottom of your screen. This means the game has been enabled.

The goal of the game is to collect cats. You do this by filling virtual water and food bowls and playing with cat toys. To get started, press and hold down your phone or tablet’s physical “Power” button. Tap the three-dot menu icon.

Next, select “Add Controls” from the menu.

Tap “See Other Apps” at the bottom of the screen.

The one we want here is “Cat Controls.”

Check the box for all three controls to add them to your Power menu. Then tap “Save.”

Back in the Power Menu, if “Cat Controls” aren’t showing, tap the down arrow and select it.

Now you can tap the buttons to fill the water bubbler, add food to the bowl, or play with the toy. Once you do these things, it’s just a matter of waiting for a cat to appear in your notifications.

Tap on the notification when it appears and you’ll be brought to your collection of cats. Select any of the cats to rename them.

That’s all there is to the game! It’s a simple little background activity that will occasionally surprise you with a cat. Just make sure to keep the water and food full and play with the toy.