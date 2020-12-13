hide google photos personal photo data

Google Smart Displays and Chromecasts display the dates and location information for Google Photos in Ambient Mode. If this personal information is something you don’t want everyone to be able to see, it can be hidden.

Since September 2020, showing the date, location, and other photo information for the Google Photos backdrop became the default setting. This only applies to devices that use Google Photos in Ambient Mode (the screen saver).

To hide this information, open the Google Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Tap the Smart Display or Chromecast-enabled device you want to use.

select smart display or chromecast

Next, tap the Gear icon at the top right to open the settings menu for that device.

open the device settings

Scroll down and tap “Ambient Mode.”

select ambient mode

Under “More Settings,” find “Personal Photo Data,” and then tap “Hide.”

hide personal photo data

That’s all there is to it! You can repeat these steps for every Google Assistant-powered smart display or Chromecast that displays your Google Photo’s location, date, and time data.

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.