The "Shared" list in the "Reminders" app on an iPhone.
Khamosh Pathak

The built-in Reminders app is a great way to share tasks and to-dos with your family, friends, and colleagues. It can be a bit confusing, though. That’s why assigning reminders to particular contacts on your iPhone or iPad can be helpful.

The Reminder Assignments feature is available on iPhones and iPads running iOS 14, iPadOS 14, or higher. If you’re unsure whether your device is running the latest firmware, try updating iOS first.

How to Share Reminders Lists on iPhone and iPad

First, let’s talk about how to create a shared list in Reminders. Open the “Reminders” app on your iPhone or iPad, and then navigate to the list you want to share. Tap the Three-Dot menu at the top right, and then tap “Share List.”

Tap "Share List."

In the pop-up, select how you would like to send the invitation. You can tap “WhatsApp” or “Facebook” messenger, but we prefer the “Messages” app (via iMessage).

Tap "Messages" to send an invitation.

At the top, search for and select the contact (or contacts) with whom you want to share the list. You’ll see a preview of the text message. You can add a comment if you want, and then tap the Send button.

Add a contact, and then tap the Send button.

Now, when you come back to the list, you’ll see at the top that it’s been shared.

A list in "Reminders" under "Shared."

How to Assign Reminders on iPhone and iPad

Now that you’ve created a “Shared” list, all members of it can add new reminders and mark them as complete. You can also assign reminders to a specific person (one reminder can only be assigned to a single contact).

You can do this in two ways. Tap the Info icon (i) at the end of the reminder (it appears when you’re creating a reminder or when one is selected).

Tap the Info icon (i).

Next, tap “Assign Reminder” to expand the section. Choose a list member, and then tap “Done” at the top right to save the reminder.

Tap "Assign Reminder," and then choose a member from the list.

Alternatively, you can quickly assign a reminder as you’re creating it. To do so, tap the Assign button in the toolbar above the keyboard.

Then, select the contact to whom you want to assign the task.

Tap the Assign button, and then select a contact.

When someone assigns you a reminder, you’ll receive a notification about it.

A "Reminders" notification of an assigned task.

Removing an assignment is just as easy. Each assigned reminder has a profile picture next to it. Simply tap it to see more options.

Tap the profile picture of an assigned contact.

Tap “Remove Assignment” to remove a contact.

Tap "Remove Assignment."

You can also tap “Reassign” to assign the task to someone else. To do so, just choose another member, and then tap “Apply.”

Tap another member, and then tap "Apply."

How to Remove Contacts From a Shared Reminders List

When a project is complete, and you no longer need a Reminders list, you can stop sharing it.

To do so, open the Reminders list, and then tap the Three-Dot menu at the top right. Tap “Manage Shared List.”

Tap "Manage Shared List."

You’ll then see a list of all the “People” on the list; select someone.

Select a contact from the "People" list.

Here, tap “Remove Access.”

Tap "Remove Access."

In the pop-up, tap “OK” to confirm.

Tap "OK" to confirm and remove a contact from a shared list.

That person will now be removed from the shared list. If he or she was the only member, the list will once again be private.

The Reminders app on iPhone and iPad doesn’t automatically delete completed reminders—it simply hides them. However, you can instantly delete all completed reminders if you want.

