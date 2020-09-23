The built-in Reminders app is a great way to share tasks and to-dos with your family, friends, and colleagues. It can be a bit confusing, though. That’s why assigning reminders to particular contacts on your iPhone or iPad can be helpful.

The Reminder Assignments feature is available on iPhones and iPads running iOS 14, iPadOS 14, or higher. If you’re unsure whether your device is running the latest firmware, try updating iOS first.

RELATED: How to Update Your iPhone to the Latest iOS Version

How to Share Reminders Lists on iPhone and iPad

First, let’s talk about how to create a shared list in Reminders. Open the “Reminders” app on your iPhone or iPad, and then navigate to the list you want to share. Tap the Three-Dot menu at the top right, and then tap “Share List.”

In the pop-up, select how you would like to send the invitation. You can tap “WhatsApp” or “Facebook” messenger, but we prefer the “Messages” app (via iMessage).

At the top, search for and select the contact (or contacts) with whom you want to share the list. You’ll see a preview of the text message. You can add a comment if you want, and then tap the Send button.

Now, when you come back to the list, you’ll see at the top that it’s been shared.

How to Assign Reminders on iPhone and iPad

Now that you’ve created a “Shared” list, all members of it can add new reminders and mark them as complete. You can also assign reminders to a specific person (one reminder can only be assigned to a single contact).

You can do this in two ways. Tap the Info icon (i) at the end of the reminder (it appears when you’re creating a reminder or when one is selected).

Next, tap “Assign Reminder” to expand the section. Choose a list member, and then tap “Done” at the top right to save the reminder.

Alternatively, you can quickly assign a reminder as you’re creating it. To do so, tap the Assign button in the toolbar above the keyboard.

Then, select the contact to whom you want to assign the task.

When someone assigns you a reminder, you’ll receive a notification about it.

Removing an assignment is just as easy. Each assigned reminder has a profile picture next to it. Simply tap it to see more options.

Tap “Remove Assignment” to remove a contact.

You can also tap “Reassign” to assign the task to someone else. To do so, just choose another member, and then tap “Apply.”

How to Remove Contacts From a Shared Reminders List

When a project is complete, and you no longer need a Reminders list, you can stop sharing it.

To do so, open the Reminders list, and then tap the Three-Dot menu at the top right. Tap “Manage Shared List.”

You’ll then see a list of all the “People” on the list; select someone.

Here, tap “Remove Access.”

In the pop-up, tap “OK” to confirm.

That person will now be removed from the shared list. If he or she was the only member, the list will once again be private.

The Reminders app on iPhone and iPad doesn’t automatically delete completed reminders—it simply hides them. However, you can instantly delete all completed reminders if you want.

RELATED: How to Delete All Completed Reminders at Once on iPhone and iPad