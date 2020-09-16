There was a dark time in Apple’s history when you couldn’t change the default web browser on your iPhone or iPad. You were stuck with Safari. Thankfully, this time has passed. Here’s how to make Google Chrome the default browser on your iPhone and iPad.

Apple introduced the ability to set default browsers in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. As long as your device is running the latest version of the operating system, this setting should be available to you.

You can change the default browser in the “Settings” app. First, though, make sure you’ve downloaded the latest version of Chrome from the App Store.

Next, tap and open “Settings” on your iPhone or iPad.

Scroll down to the “Chrome” section and tap it.

Here, tap “Default Browser App.”

Next, tap “Chrome.”

That’s all there is to it! Chrome is now the default browser on your iPhone or iPad. From now on, any link you tap will instantly open in the Chrome app.

The only time you’ll still see Safari is if an app uses the in-app Safari browser. Even in those cases, though, you can just tap the Browser icon to reopen that page in Chrome.

If you ever want to switch back to Safari or any other browser, just head back to the “Default Browser App” section in the “Chrome” or “Safari” settings.

Now, try another feature that wasn’t allowed in the dark times: Home screen widgets!

