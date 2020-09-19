Fitness+ is a health-focused service from Apple, designed to help you train and stay fit from the comfort of your own home. Fitness+ includes personalized training recommendations and Apple Watch integration launching in fall 2020.

What is Apple Fitness+?

Fitness+ is an exercise subscription service that includes training for yoga, cycling, running, core, and strength exercises, among other types of workouts each week. Apple will deliver new workouts so there are always new courses to explore.

Each recommended workout is based on your Apple Watch activity. The Fitness+ app integrates your personal metrics, like heart rate and calories you burn, into every workout in the Fitness+ app.

Fitness+ also has a special class for those who are new to fitness or are starting up again called the “Absolute Beginner program.” It’s built into Fitness+ with help from coaches that teach you basic movement and exercise so you can learn how to prepare for certain workouts.

Most of the exercises can be completed without equipment or a simple set of dumbbells, making it super easy to workout at home. More advanced courses will require some equipment like treadmills, which might mean using Fitness+ at a gym.

What Does Fitness+ Offer?

When a workout is selected and started on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, the workout type will automatically start on your Apple Watch. During the session, metrics from Apple Watch are shown on the screen to inspire and motivate you to push harder. For example, when the trainer says to check your heart rate or begins a countdown timer, those numbers will animate on your screen.

If you enjoy pushing yourself with a little healthy competition, the optional Burn Bar shows how your current effort stacks up against anyone who has done the same workout previously.

The familiar Activity rings from Apple Watch also appear on-screen, highlighting your progress and launching an animated celebration as they close. With Activity Sharing, you can enable friends and family to see what Fitness+ workouts you’ve completed.

Once you activate your Fitness+ subscription, you can find Fitness+ in the new “Fitness” app on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

How Much Does Fitness+ Cost?