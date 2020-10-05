How to Add Your Favorite Preferences Panes to the Mac Dock

If you use a particular System Preferences pane frequently on your Mac, you can easily place a link to it in your Dock for quick access. In fact, you can link as many preference sections there as you’d like. Here’s how. On a Mac, each section of System Preferences is traditionally called a “preference pane.” The behavior of each preference pane is handled by a file in located in your macOS System Library folder. The neat thing about these files is that if you open them, they act as links that directly take you to their corresponding section in System Preferences. That means you can drag the files to your Dock and use them to quickly access various system settings. RELATED: How to Quickly Find Specific System Preferences on a Mac To do that, we first need to locate the preference pane files using Finder. Activate Finder and select Go > Go to Folder from the menu bar. In the “Go to folder” window or slider that appears, type (or paste) /System/Library/PreferencePanes .

Next, you’ll see a Finder window filled with files that represent the various preference panes. These are the System Preferenes that come with macOS by default. (If you are looking for a third-party preference pane file, visit /Library/PreferencePanes instead.) Each one has a “.prefPane” extension.

Scroll through the window until you locate the file representing the preference pane that you’d like to add to your Dock. For example, “DateAndTime.prefPane” is the file for “Date & Time” preference pane. Click and drag the preference pane file onto the file and folder shortcut area of your Dock, which is located near the Trash can.