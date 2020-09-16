Scribble mode for Apple Pencil on iPad
The Scribble feature, introduced in iPadOS 14, allows you to use your Apple Pencil to write in text boxes. Instead of typing, you can scribble a message and have your iPad automatically convert your handwriting to text. If you don’t use or like Scribble, you can disable the feature.

With your Apple Pencil paired with your iPad, open the “Settings” app. If you’re not sure if your Apple Pencil is connected, either magnetically attach it to the side of your iPad (second-gen Pencil) or plug it into the Lightning port (first-gen Pencil).

Next, scroll down and select the “Apple Pencil” option from the left-hand pane.

Finally, tap on the “Scribble” toggle to turn off the feature. You will find the option near the bottom of the “Apple Pencil” submenu.

With Scribble disabled, your Apple Pencil will only be able to write in apps designed to support handwriting. In all other instances—including when interacting with text boxes—the stylus accessory will now work as a pointing tool.

