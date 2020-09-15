Apple CarPlay on Subaru infotainment system
Justin Duino

When it comes to CarPlay, Apple doesn’t let you modify much of the in-car infotainment system’s appearance. Thankfully, as long as you’re running iOS 14 or higher on your iPhone, you can change the CarPlay wallpaper. Here’s how.

Start by plugging your iPhone into your vehicle that includes CarPlay using a USB to Lightning cable (unless your car or truck supports wireless connections). Once CarPlay launches on your infotainment display, tap the App Grid button found in the bottom-left corner. This step is only necessary if viewing the overview screen or an open app.

Tap on the app grid icon in the bottom-left corner

Next, select the “Settings” app. You might have to swipe between home screens to locate the application.

Select and open the "Settings" app

From the Settings menu, tap the “Wallpaper” option.

Tap the "Wallpaper" option from the list

You will now be presented with several wallpapers, which change in appearance when CarPlay is in dark or light mode. Choose one of the available wallpapers to see a live preview on your head unit.

Choose which wallpaper you would like to use

Select the “Set” button if you like the wallpaper’s appearance. If not, tap the “Cancel” button and choose a different wallpaper.

Tap the "Set" button if you like the wallpaper's appearance

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, you can’t use your own photo as a wallpaper in CarPlay. But don’t worry, changing the wallpaper on CarPlay won’t alter your iPhone’s background.

RELATED: How to Customize the Apple CarPlay Screen

READ NEXT
Justin Duino Justin Duino
Justin Duino is the Managing Editor at How-To Geek. He has spent the last decade writing about Android, smartphones, and other mobile technology. In addition to his written work, he has also been a regular guest commentator on CBS News and BBC World News and Radio to discuss current events in the technology industry.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.