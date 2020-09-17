Apple is launching a new bundle combining its major consumer services: Apple One. With this offering, you can purchase various Apple services—from music-streaming to cloud storage and even fitness classes—at a discount.

What Is Apple One?

Apple offers several subscription services. With the introduction of Apple One, you can purchase multiple subscription services in a bundle and save money versus buying them secretly. You’ll also have just one monthly payment to keep track of.

Apple currently offers six services that can be included in the Apple One subscription bundle, depending on which plan you choose: Music, iCloud, TV+, Arcade, News+, and Fitness+. The latter of these is a brand-new service Apple is launching in 2020, and it can be purchased individually or as part of the Premier bundle.

The Apple One service will be available across all Apple devices: Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, macOS, and the Apple TV, and will be available later in 2020.

Here’s a quick look at some of Apple’s individual services and subscriptions that will be included with the Apple One bundle (depending on which bundle you choose):

Apple Music: With Apple Music, you get access to over 700 million songs (and live radio) that can be streamed across all of your devices, including Android devices and the web browser.

Apple TV+ can be streamed on streaming boxes and smart TVs, including the Apple TV streaming device itself. Apple TV+ is an ad-free streaming service featuring TV shows and movies created by Apple, aptly called "Apple Originals."

Apple News+: With Apple News+, subscribers can gain access to their favorite magazines, such as The Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times on their iPhone, Mac, and iPad. Apple News+ also includes audio stories, so that you can listen on the go, including support for Apple CarPlay.

Apple Arcade: Apple Arcade is a subscription that offers access to ad-free games with no microtransactions. It includes over 100 games for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV devices.

iCloud Storage: Perhaps the most vital Apple service is iCloud Storage. iCloud is built into every Apple device (with some additional support for Windows) and stores nearly everything—your photos, videos, notes, settings, passwords, and more—all in the cloud. All Apple users get 5 GB of iCloud storage for free, but after you've reached the limit, you might want to upgrade to larger storage, and you can do that for a monthly subscription fee.

Fitness+: Fitness+ is the newest service coming to Apple's list of services later in 2020, and it can be purchased as a monthly subscription for $9.99. Fitness+ hosts several workout programs for all skill levels, and will be available on the Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and the Apple TV.

For more information on what services are being bundled with Apple One, look no further than the Apple One page listed on the Apple website.

How Much Does It Cost?

The Apple One service bundle comes in three separate tiers with different services in each tier. For a bigger picture on how much money you can save on these new bundled subscriptions plans, look here.

Individual: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB iCloud Storage, at $14.95 a month.

Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB iCloud Storage, at $14.95 a month. Family: The same services for up to six family members, plus 200GB iCloud Storage, at $19.95 a month.

The same services for up to six family members, plus 200GB iCloud Storage, at $19.95 a month. Premier: The same services plus Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+, plus 2TB iCloud Storage, for $29.95 a month.

Fitness+ is a new subscription service launching in late 2020 that includes training for yoga, cycling, running, core, and strength exercises, among other types of workouts. Members will have access to a personalized workout experience with several trainers to watch and choose from on their iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Apple One will include a 30-day free trial for services that you have not used. For example, if you haven’t tried Apple News+, you can get a 30-day trial of that service. The subscription will be automatically renewed at the end of the free trial, but the plan can be changed or canceled at any time.

You can choose either the Family or Premier plans and add up to five additional family members—for a total of six users on the Family or Premier plan. All members on the Family or Premier plans can sign in using their individual Apple ID, so that all users have private access and personalized recommendations.

Apple One will be launching in over 100 countries later in fall 2020.