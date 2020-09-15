Apple announced an “Apple One” subscription bundling its paid services like iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+ into a single payment. There are three plan tiers you can choose from. But is Apple One worth it?

Individual, Family, and Premier Plans

There are three tiers of Apple One plan. Each tier includes everything in the bottom tier and more. They start at $14.95 per month for an individual plan and go up to $29.95 per month. It will come with a free 30-day trial of each service you don’t already have.

If you’re not familiar with all these services, here’s a quick summary:

Apple Music : A music service that offers access to a library of millions of songs for on-demand streaming—like Spotify.

: A music service that offers access to a library of millions of songs for on-demand streaming—like Spotify. Apple TV+ : A video-streaming service that offers some streaming original TV shows and movies.

: A video-streaming service that offers some streaming original TV shows and movies. Apple Arcade : A gaming service that offers a library of games for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The games are all free (with the subscription) and have no in-app purchases.

: A gaming service that offers a library of games for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The games are all free (with the subscription) and have no in-app purchases. iCloud Storage : Apple’s cloud storage where you can store files, photos, device backups, and more.

: Apple’s cloud storage where you can store files, photos, device backups, and more. Apple News+ : Access to some magazines and a small number of paid newspapers in Apple’s News app.

: Access to some magazines and a small number of paid newspapers in Apple’s News app. Apple Fitness+: A new fitness service that gives you access to personalized workouts which work along with your Apple Watch.

We’re showing the prices for the USA here, but hey will likely be similar in other countries.

Individual Plan: $14.95 per Month

The Individual plan costs $14.95 per month. It includes the following services for one person:

Apple Music ($9.99 separately)

Apple TV+ ($4.99 separately)

Apple Arcade ($4.99 separately)

iCloud Storage – 50 GB ($0.99 separately)

In total, these services would cost $20.96 separately. The plan offers a savings of $6.01 per month. If you wanted all these services, that’s a good savings.

It’s still a small discount if you don’t want either Apple TV+ or Apple Arcade—you’ll save $1.02 over subscribing to the other three services separately.

If you just want Apple Music and some iCloud storage, it’s not a great deal. Apple Music and 200 GB of iCloud Storage ($2.99) would cost you just $12.98.

And of course, if you don’t want Apple Music and prefer Spotify or another music solution, this isn’t a good deal at all.

Family Plan: $19.95 per Month

The Family plan costs $19.95 per month. It includes the following services for up to six family members via Family Sharing:

Apple Music ($14.95 separately)

Apple TV+ ($4.99 separately)

Apple Arcade ($4.99 separately)

iCloud Storage – 200 GB ($2.99 separately)

In total, these services would cost $27.92 separately. The plan offers a savings of $7.97 per month. If you wanted all these services for multiple people then, once again, that’s a good savings.

If you don’t care about Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, however, it’s cheaper to buy Apple Music and the iCloud Storage separately. And, if you don’t want Apple Music, this plan isn’t a good deal either.

Premier Plan: $29.95 per Month

The Premier plan costs $29.95 per month. Like the Family plan, its services can be shared with up to six family members:

Apple Music ($14.95 separately)

Apple TV+ ($4.99 separately)

Apple Arcade ($4.99 separately)

iCloud Storage – 2 TB ($9.99 separately)

Apple News+ ($9.99 separately)

Apple Fitness+ ($9.99 separately)

In total, these services would cost $54.90 separately. That’s a savings of $24.95 per month. It’s a great deal if you want all the bundled subscription services.

But, be honest: Do you want them all? Apple News+, in particular, isn’t very popular. And maybe you don’t plan on using Apple’s Workout apps. If you also don’t need a whopping 2 TB of cloud storage for your family, you’re no longer saving money. Be sure to consider which services you’ll actually use and which are valuable to you.