How to Check the Tizen Version on Your Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch

samsung galaxy watch "about watch" screen
Part of owning a gadget is making sure it’s up to date with the latest firmware. Samsung Galaxy smartwatches run software called “One UI” and “Tizen,” and receives fairly regular updates. Here’s how to check which version your watch is running.

There are actually two ways that you can find the One UI and Tizen versions on your Samsung watch. You can check on the watch itself or through the Galaxy Wearable companion app.

Check on Your Watch

First, on the home screen of your Galaxy watch (the watch face), press the Power button and then open “Settings” from the app list.

galaxy watch settings

Scroll to the bottom of the menu and tap “About Watch.”

samsung watch tap about watch

Next, scroll down and select “Software.”

samsung watch software information

Here you will see the “One UI Watch Version” and “Tizen Version” numbers.

one ui and tizen information

Check on Your Phone

Open the “Galaxy Wearable” app on your iPhone or Android device. From the “Home” tab, scroll down and tap “About Watch.”

galaxy wearable app tap about watch

Next, select “Software Information.”

select Software Information

Here you will see the “One UI Watch Version” and “Tizen Version” numbers.

one ui and tizen information

It’s as easy as that to check to see which software version you have on your Samsung Galaxy smartwatch.

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
