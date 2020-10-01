How to Check the Tizen Version on Your Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch

Part of owning a gadget is making sure it’s up to date with the latest firmware. Samsung Galaxy smartwatches run software called “One UI” and “Tizen,” and receives fairly regular updates. Here’s how to check which version your watch is running.

There are actually two ways that you can find the One UI and Tizen versions on your Samsung watch. You can check on the watch itself or through the Galaxy Wearable companion app.

Check on Your Watch

First, on the home screen of your Galaxy watch (the watch face), press the Power button and then open “Settings” from the app list.

Scroll to the bottom of the menu and tap “About Watch.”

Next, scroll down and select “Software.”

Here you will see the “One UI Watch Version” and “Tizen Version” numbers.

Check on Your Phone

Open the “Galaxy Wearable” app on your iPhone or Android device. From the “Home” tab, scroll down and tap “About Watch.”

Next, select “Software Information.”

Here you will see the “One UI Watch Version” and “Tizen Version” numbers.

It’s as easy as that to check to see which software version you have on your Samsung Galaxy smartwatch.